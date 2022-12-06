David Harbour and Jodie Comer to star in mysterious upcoming horror game

Fans of horror games may have something very special on the horizon, as Stranger Things star David Harbour and Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer are working on some kind of mysterious title. The news came via an interview with Video Games FN, who spoke to Harbour about the Gran Turismo movie that’s due in summer 2023.

The interviewer asked him whether he’d be interested in starring in a game of his own, and Harbour replied with a vague and tantalizing tease.

“I actually have one coming out. Me and Jodie Comer did a video game. That’ll be coming out… I think it’s next year. A horror game.”

So, what could this be? Well, if stars like Harbour and Comer are involved we’re pretty sure it’s not going to be an indie studio. Konami has a raft of Silent Hill games on the horizon that’d fit the bill, and while we doubt they’d be involved in the Silent Hill 2 remake, they may pop up in some of the other titles recently announced at their showcase.

But our bet is that this is related to Hideo Kojima’s upcoming horror title Overdose. Details on this leaked over the fall, with footage emerging that showed a character played by Margaret Qualley nervously walking through dingy and darkened corridors. Kojima is well known for working with Hollywood’s finest in his games, with Death Stranding featuring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, and Léa Seydoux.

Kojima has been teasing a big announcement at The Game Awards this week, which likely ties into the cryptic series of images he posted to his Twitter account featuring Maleficent‘s Elle Fanning and Deadpool 2 star Shiori Kutsuna. Reedus has also accidentally mentioned he’s working on Death Stranding 2, and while that isn’t strictly a horror game, it certainly features horror elements.

Let’s hope we get some answers later in the week, but Kojima or not, we’d jump at any game featuring Harbour and Comer. Watch this space for more.