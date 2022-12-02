Hideo Kojima teases his mysterious new game ahead of The Game Awards trailer reveal

Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima looks set to debut his hugely anticipated next title at The Game Awards next Thursday. Whatever this turns out to be, expect an eye-popping trailer with an awesome soundtrack that’ll be equal parts entertaining and confusing.

Speculation has been building for months that a new Kojima Productions game is set to be unveiled soon, with leaks suggesting he’s working on a horror title called Overdose starring Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Margaret Qualley alongside a sequel to 2019’s post-apocalyptic package delivery/baby management adventure Death Stranding.

Kojima has now posted a teaser image (with a reply from The Game Awards) that has most fans convinced the latter is about to be unveiled:

🚨 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 2, 2022

Whether we’ll see Death Stranding 2 or Overdose next week remains to be seen, though it’s perhaps notable that he recently posted images of him hanging out with Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and Oscar-winning horror titan Guillermo del Toro:

Though we still have no official confirmation that Death Stranding 2 is happening, the pieces seem to be falling into place. Kojima has posted mysterious teasers showing he’s working with Maleficent‘s Elle Fanning and Deadpool 2 star Shiori Kutsuna, with Norman Reedus appearing to confirm he’s back as unstoppable deliveryman Sam Porter Bridges in an interview earlier in the year.

Death Stranding was one of the best games of the last few years, with its world of isolated people trapped indoors avoiding physical contact and being reliant on package delivery services eerily predicting the COVID pandemic that’d strike just a few months after its release.

Let’s hope Death Stranding 2 has a slightly sunnier view of the world to come, or we’re going to be going into 2023 expecting the worst.