Latest Horror News: Blumhouse boss posts an eerily cryptic invitation as ‘Chucky’ fans champion for a franchise veteran to win an Emmy

Truth be told, all of us at We Got This Covered know how hard it is to resist the ever-present urge to indulge in cheery Christmas carols, but there's still an abundance of horror news left to be shared with the world! As the forecasts of snow begin to blow in across the midwest, it's safe to assume that the final weeks of fall are here as winter slowly creeps in. But before winter is in full effect, it's time to round out the latest updates in the horror streamline. The last 24 hours have been interesting in horror, at least, with Jason Blum engaging his followers with a cryptic tweet as Chucky fans believe it's time for a franchise star to obtain an Emmy.

So, before you're falalalala-ing on a constant basis, sink your teeth into the newest revelations in horrorland.

Chucky fanatics demand a franchise veteran score a deserving Emmy

Image via SYFY

Without a doubt, Chucky star Jennifer Tilly has heavily contributed to the success of Don Mancini’s horror franchise. Upon her arrival in the series with Bride of Chucky (1998), in which she starred as Tiffany Valentine, Tilly has been regarded as a fan-favorite amongst devoted viewers, with many fans arguably favoring Tiffany over Chucky. From the initial jump, Tilly has presented her incomparable acting prowess, which was perfectly displayed during the latest episode of the blood-stained horror series. As a result, the fandom has set aside their opinions about Chucky as a whole and focused their attention on seeing Tilly score an Emmy at next year’s ceremony — a bestowment that would certainly be well deserved.

Letterboxd users have binged plenty of deliciously creepy horror flicks

Image via Compass International Pictures

Letterboxd is one of the leading platforms in the realm of cinema, with users able to score, rate, and make comments on a plethora of movies. And while many genres are celebrated on the service, the horror catalog seems to be one of the hottest, especially when considering that Halloween was just a few days ago. Amongst an array of spooky features highly rated on the platform, several films in the Halloween franchise have unsurprisingly taken the top spots. From John Carpenter’s 1978 original to the 2018 reboot, the Michael Myers-fronted series remains one of the best commodities in the terrifying genre — which surely comes as no surprise to film buffs.

An unsettling Blumhouse revelation leaves the internet stunned

via Gage Skidmore on Flickr

It’s an undisputed fact that Jason Blum is one of the shining stars in the horror bubble — at least from a production standpoint, seeing as his name has been attached to several highly prolific spooky flicks. However, the producer has found himself trending on Twitter, not for his attachment to popular horror movies, but for an eerily cryptic message that left his followers deeply concerned. Last night, Blum posted a tweet on his official account that insisted his goal was to start a cult — which sent fans into an absolute frenzy. From fans believing the tweet to be a joke about Elon Musk to the possible premise for a new movie, there were plenty of theories regarding Blum’s tweet — and all of them are entertaining.

Creep back here tomorrow, Blumhouse aficionados, for an all-new daily horror roundup.