Blumhouse boss makes a worrying, but not entirely surprising, revelation

Jason Blum has unsurprisingly re-entered the proverbial spotlight, only this time, it’s not for a jaw-dropping Halloween costume. Instead, the Blumhouse boss has generated mass attention after sharing a questionable business choice with his thousands of followers on social media.

Over on his official Twitter account, the horror-loving producer evidently shook up the timeline by proposing an intriguing step in his repertoire: starting a cult. And yes, you definitely read that right. In the late hours of the evening last night, Blum told his followers that he’d “like to start a cult,” which expectedly received plenty of responses in the replies. You can check out the tweet for yourself down below:

I’d like to start a cult. — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) November 3, 2022

We’re all down, for sure…

Wait, is he being serious?

We're all gonna laugh at this now until 3 years down the road we find out he was being serious. https://t.co/zwhHxWjmZ4 — Tales from the Creepe Paper 🎃👻 (@CreepePaper) November 4, 2022

You kind of already have one though, Jason.

You already have a cult following so it makes sense to start a cult 😅😆 pic.twitter.com/fCewaCQTHh — StuntmanSam (@Sam__Desmond) November 3, 2022

We see exactly what you did there.

Just be really unfunny, sell electric cars and buy twitter instead of solving world hunger, you'll get a swarm of die hard followers very soon https://t.co/zznBgCW9sm — Ben Kearns (@BenKearns6) November 3, 2022

Of course, the vast majority of Blum’s followers are positive that he’s only joking — although the Elon Musk jokes in the replies are enough to keep you entertained if you needed a nice laugh this morning. On the other hand, other Blumhouse fans are convinced that Blum’s tweet is a hint at an upcoming genre project that focuses on a cult — which is actually genius marketing, if you ask us.

Whatever the exact reason might be, there’s no denying that Blum’s comment raised plenty of eyebrows, and worrisome concerns, for that matter. Although, such odd behavior and cryptic messages are to be expected from one of the leading producers in the horror realm right now — so perhaps it’s not actually as odd as it seems.