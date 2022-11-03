‘Chucky’ fans champion for this iconic star to receive their long-awaited Emmy

Don Mancini’s blood-stained Chucky series is easily one of the most popular shows in the television bubble right now, with an abundance of both franchise veterans and spicy newcomers earning plenty of praise from the show’s devoted fan base. However, one beloved star, in particular, is being championed by the fandom to receive their long-awaited Emmy Award — and that person would be Jennifer Tilly.

Over on Twitter, the swirling Emmy demand is on, as passionate Chucky fans are now fully convinced that the aforementioned actress is deserving of an Emmy win next year. And while Tilly has been heavily involved in the Emmy discussion ever since the show’s first season arrived last year, it was the actress’ standout performance in the fifth episode of season two that truly solidified her worth.

The fans have spoken: Just give it to her now.

Through each episode, Jennifer continues to work for the gold.

Jennifer Tilly working for that Emmy #chucky — Kiki’s Broom (@multireece) November 3, 2022

We simply can’t argue with this.

GOVE JENNIFER TILLY THE EMMY SHES EATING #chucky

pic.twitter.com/CNAkB0VGWB — emily 🙂 (@Ewobbuffet) November 3, 2022

While it’s obviously too soon to comprise a list of worthy candidates for the 2023 Emmys, it’s safe to assume that plenty of television enthusiasts (especially for horror), will have Tilly noted on their lists. And considering Tilly’s undeniable contributions to the Chucky franchise as a whole, there’s no denying that she’s definitely deserving of the shiny gold statue.

We’ll have to wait and see how the rest of season two plays out, of course, but if Tilly keeps up this impressive performance, then the statue will find its home firmly between her fingers by next year. For now, Chucky airs weekly on both Syfy and the USA Network.