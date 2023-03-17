Latest Horror News: Bruce Campbell perfectly handles a foul-mouthed ‘Evil Dead Rise’ heckler as early reviews paint the project as a worthy sequel

Welcome back to another Thrilling Thursday, spooky supporters! As we get closer to the spring months, a variety of spine-tingling projects are already set to light the versatile genre on fire. Of course, with films like Evil Dead Rise and Renfield on the horizon, it’s becoming undoubtedly clear that fascination surrounding the spooky catalog is ripe for the pickings. Naturally, all of these fresh-faced goodies will be carefully explored in today’s daily horror roundup right here at We Got This Covered — with Evil Dead Rise proudly taking center stage.

So, before you run out to purchase tickets for early screenings and select your snacks of choice, be sure to follow along as we dissect the latest updates within the horror umbrella.

Early Evil Dead Rise reviews prove the franchise is as hot as ever

Image via Warner Bros.

If you’ve ever stopped for a second to wonder if the long-standing Evil Dead franchise will ever miss, then you’ve sorely been mistaken. Through five other installments, the film series continues to craft blood-curdling entries that chill us to the bone. Flash forward to the present day, and Evil Dead Rise looks to be no different, with the fresh-faced horror movie already boasting positive reviews and being painted as a top contender in the genre. And while Bruce Campbell’s Ash won’t be featured as a main character for the first time in forever, there’s no denying that the terrifying flick will be one for the ages.

Speaking of Bruce Campbell, he simply isn’t dealing with any Evil Dead Rise slander

Image via New Line Cinema

Just a small pointer for hecklers everywhere: If you’re going to step to Bruce Campbell, be entirely prepared for him to tell you to f*ck right off. During a special Q&A, the 64-year-old actor placed down his nice-guy persona to defend the movie from a nonsensical heckler who insisted that the new movie “f*cking sucks.” Of course, Campbell didn’t have time for any of this, and simply proclaimed that the gatecrasher needed to leave in a hurry. Truth be told, we wouldn’t want to piss off Ash Williams in the slightest.

The debate over which Ghostface is the best has apparently been settled

Image via Paramount

Amongst a long list of Ghostface killers, a constant argument that plagues the fandom is which killer is the absolute best. And while fan-favorites like Billy and Stu from Scream (1996) come to mind, a large portion of the fanbase argues that Scream 4 villain Jill Roberts is the greatest of all time. It’s hard to argue with such a statement, truly, seeing as Jill had a strong motive against Sidney that certainly makes the most sense. On top of that, Jill was simply entertaining — especially when you consider that Emma Roberts did a standup job in the role.

Jump back in tomorrow, horrorheads, for a brand new daily horror roundup.