‘Scream’ stans declare the greatest Ghostface of them all, and it’s not who you’d think

Seeing as slasher spooktacular Scream VI has successfully jumped leaps and bounds ahead of the competition — as far as critics’ reviews and the box office are concerned — it hardly comes as a surprise that the majority of diehards within the fandom are painting the film in a fantastic light and hailing it as one of the best installments in the ever-popular franchise. And while the heavy focus of fascination surrounding the sixth movie points at the bone-chilling killers, it’s certainly common knowledge that the greatest Ghostface of all time already exists from a completely different movie.

Of course, this assumption is based on devoted Scream stans — many of whom have claimed that Jill Roberts (Emma Roberts) from Scream 4 is the blueprint as far as Ghostface is concerned. For some background, Jill was the memorable cousin of fan-favorite Sidney Prescott, who eventually turned out to be the perpetrator behind that year’s Ghostface killings along with Charlie Walker.

Who do you think is the best Ghostface? And why is it Jill Roberts? #SCREAM pic.twitter.com/uxziSzcnXx — SCREAM VI (@TheScreamSeries) March 15, 2023

Without skipping a beat, a plethora of other Scream fanatics scurried to the replies to offer up their own opinions on whom the franchise’s supreme killer truly is. As to be expected, the majority were in favor of both Stu Macher and Billy Loomis — the iconic duo who served as the original killers from Wes Craven’s 1996 project.

Others notably agreed with the OP and effectively placed a protection circle around Jill. Truth be told, when it comes to efficiency and clear motive, it’s certainly hard to argue Jill’s significance and overall purpose in the fourth installment. And while she might not necessarily be the best, she certainly deserves her spot in the Scream Hall of Fame.