‘Scream VI’ star casually drops bombshell spoiler by confirming an OG star is making a surprise return

Warning: This article contains spoilers for a Scream VI character cameo.

The new Ghostface might be proudly proclaiming that he’s “something different” in the promotion for Scream VI, but one of the sequel’s stars has now confirmed that we’ll be seeing a familiar killer from the horror franchise’s past in the movie. Neve Campbell sadly isn’t back as Sidney Prescott, but at least we have Courteney Cox once again involved as Gale Weathers and Hayden Panettiere finally returning as Scream 4‘s Kirby Reed.

Plus, this surprise face from the slasher saga’s 1996 progenitor. Melissa Barrera, who plays protagonist Sam Carpenter, has gone ahead and admitted that a dead character will feature in Scream VI. Ready for it? OK, here goes. The actress has revealed that Skeet Ulrich is once again reprising his role as Billy Loomis, after turning up for hallucinatory sequences in 2022’s Scream.

Barrera dropped the bombshell in a recent interview, in which she spoke openly about how shooting her scenes with Ulrich in the sixth film compared to the fifth one:

Fans will remember that Scream ’22 confirmed that Sam was actually the secret daughter of Billy, something she is clearly still wrestling with in this new movie. Last time around, she was haunted by visions of her late serial killer father, and by the sounds of things, she’ll be visited by his “ghost” once more in Scream VI. As horror insider Critical Overlord hints in the above tweet, however, he might not be the only returning cameo either…

With the review embargo for the movie breaking on March 8, here’s hoping Scream VI lives up to its promise and delivers something different, while still harking back to the franchise’s gloriously gory past.