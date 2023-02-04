Latest Horror News: Dave Bautista’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’ horror success could inspire his casting in a DCU project as ‘Terrifier’ director aims to make an epic collaboration

Happy Friday, spooky supporters! As M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin turns the genre on its head with jaw-dropping sequences and unexpected twists, thrill-seeking diehards are ready to accept whatever the spooky catalog is gearing up to deliver. Some of these blood-stained treasures will be happily explored in today’s daily horror roundup courtesy of We Got This Covered. Over the last 24 hours or so, Dave Bautista continues to skyrocket in popularity as his latest horror venture in Knock at the Cabin has inspired talks of a potential DCU role while the director of Terrifier is eager to partake in a heart-fluttering collaboration.

Damien Leone has his sights set on Sam Raimi for an epic horror collaboration

Dark Age Cinema / Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Without a doubt, Sam Raimi is not only one of the most discussed directors of all time, but his specialty in the horror genre is what cinematic magic is made of. And, of course, with a name as big as Raimi’s, it was only a matter of time until some fresh blood was eager to set up a collaboration with him. As it turns out, that fresh meat is in the form of Terrifier director Damien Leone, who recently revealed in an interview that he and Raimi have met to discuss potential plans of crafting an original movie together. This news is undoubtedly a treasure for horror fans — both old and new — who are lifelong supporters of Raimi and Leone, respectively.

Dave Bautista could keep up his horror journey by being cast in an upcoming DCU project

Image via Universal Pictures

Ever since James Gunn made his monumental DCU announcement on social media earlier this week, passionate fanatics have hit the drawing boards to decide which Hollywood stars they want to see join the assortment of colorful projects. And based on Bautista’s horror success in Knock at the Cabin, DCU fans are adamant about Gunn casting Bautista as Swamp Thing in the DCU’s newest Swamp Thing movie. Truth be told, it goes without saying that Bautista would be the perfect person to cast in the leading role — especially when you consider the former MCU star’s knockout physique and overpowering nature. With that being said, it’s time for someone to get James Gunn on the phone right now.

The Exorcist reboot has now enlisted the work of an MCU star

Image via Warner Bros.

As the months wind down, the entire spooky community is preparing for David Gordon Green’s much-anticipated sequel for The Exorcist. And as the entire fandom gears up for the unpredictable events that are set to happen, it’s now been confirmed that 16-year-old Black Panther star Lidya Jewett has joined the cast. And although the details surrounding Jewett’s character have yet to be revealed, the signs of casting for the project is undoubtedly a positive sign that the wheels are beginning to turn. As of now, the sequel is set to release in October of this year — just in time for a mind-blowing spooky season.

