Latest Horror News: ‘Halloween Ends’ star hypes a spunky character as genre diehards champion a fruitful Netflix franchise’s return

Halloween Ends star is incredibly proud of their feisty character

Photo credit: Kevin Scanlon

Despite its ongoing fallout, David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends has established its status as a melting pot of intriguing characters that undoubtedly add an element of appeal. And while legacy characters like Laurie Strode and Michael Myers are constants, a fresh-faced franchise newcomer recently sat down for an exclusive interview with We Got This Covered to express complete pride in their character. Ahead of the horror movie’s release on Oct. 14, actress Michele Dawson revealed the thrilling adventure of working with Jamie Lee Curtis and how much fun she had portraying Nurse Deb in the film.

Jordan Peele kept his lips sealed from revealing Nope spoilers

Image via Universal Pictures

One of the hottest blockbuster horror hits this year is definitely Jordan Peele’s Nope, which serves as the third horror feature directed by the gifted filmmaker. During the film’s eye-opening marketing campaign, Peele stans were desperate to figure out the seemingly confusing plot points in the director’s latest horror extravaganza. And if fans alone were feeling left out, star Keke Palmer explained that Peele even kept his cast out of the loop. According to Palmer, Peele refused to reveal spoilers to the cast of Nope, and instead opted for the actors to be just as surprised as the audience during the movie’s sequences. Now that’s some futuristic filmmaking.

Horror junkies are hopeful that a beloved Netflix horror franchise will return

Image via Netflix

Undoubtedly, fantasy hit Stranger Things is the major streaming player on Netflix, although a separate horror franchise gained plenty of popularity during its original run on the platform. The show we’re talking about, of course, is Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy — which showcased a hidden past of secrets and murders that occurred in the fictional town of Shadyside. The franchise initially started with the release of Fear Street Part One: 1994 during July of last year and quickly garnered an abundance of praise from thrill-seeking critics and eagle-eyed subscribers. Fast forward over a year, and horror fanatics are hopeful for the franchise’s inevitable return, which was rumored back in July 2022. Stay hopeful, kids.

