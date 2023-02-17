Latest Horror News: More beloved children’s stories are following in the footsteps of ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ as fans demand its anticipated sequel

Terrifying Thursday is here to deliver with a super-sized splash! Without a doubt, today has been one of the most exciting days in the last several weeks in terms of the entire fandom fawning over the recent release of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. And as passionate film buffs travel in groups to the theaters to behold the movie’s insanity, we’re set to explore all of its strengths in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. From an abundance of other Disney characters receiving a slasher standalone to fans demanding a sequel, there’s plenty of news to share about the popular project.

Horror fans are championing for a second outing for Winnie the Pooh

In the aftermath of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey experiencing its own personal field day in the theaters, horror fans have immediately jumped to demanding a blood-stained sequel. And while the film has unsurprisingly been poorly-reviewed thus far by plenty of critics, its viral presence online has attracted widespread praise — if not solely for its utter silliness. Nevertheless, a sequel would allow room for storytelling growth and plot development — although when it comes to creating a horror film based on classic cartoon characters, there doesn’t necessarily feel like there’s room for too much plot.

After the success of director Rhys Waterfield’s Winnie the Pooh cinematic murder experience, the filmmaker is determined to create a massive Disney-character-turned-slasher-villain universe — which now apparently includes characters like Peter Pan and Bambi. And while little information is known as of right now in regards to both projects, it’s hard to discount that each character would somehow work as a villain. Regardless of which direction the movies go and how the plot unfolds, there’s definitely no denying that horror fans will be firmly seated for the jaw-dropping extravaganza.

Cocaine Bear borrowed massive inspiration from an all-time horror classic

By next week, the entire horror fandom will be gushing over the events that will occur in Cocaine Bear — a genre flick that centers around a massive black bear that partakes in a murderous rampage after ingesting a mountain of cocaine. The film’s engaging premise is unique and creative enough, sure, but you certainly can’t craft a movie quite like this without borrowing plenty of inspiration. In a recent interview, director Elizabeth Banks revealed that The Evil Dead and Sam Raimi were major influences on her acting style — which is set to be on full display in the upcoming creature feature.

