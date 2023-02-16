‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ isn’t the only children’s story taking the horror route

As slasher spectacle Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey continues to divide thrill-seeking viewers and shatter box-office expectations, perhaps the time has finally arrived for an abundance of other Disney characters to receive their own slasher extravaganza. And while this theory sounds ridiculous on paper, it turns out that the ideas might soon be brought to fruition. As a result, a few of the latest horror flicks following in Pooh’s direction have already been awarded with both an official title and an ominous poster.

The two films in question would be Peter Pan: NeverLand Nightmare and Bambi: The Reckoning. And no, we certainly aren’t making this up. In fact, user @misterfilmstock informed the horror community over on Twitter of the jaw-dropping news. In the tweet, it was revealed that Blood and Honey director Rhys Waterfield is pressing play on rolling out the aforementioned horror movies. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

The creators of #WinnieThePoohBloodandHoney have two other HORROR movies lined up. . . #PeterPanNeverLandNightmare & #BambiTheReckoning.



Yes you read that correctly and here are the LOGOS for those two movies. I can't wait for these. #FilmTwitter #HorrorMovies #HorrorCommunity pic.twitter.com/bctRMB9pBa — Anthony – Future OSCAR WINNER 🏆 Best Director (@misterfilmstock) February 16, 2023

These “creature features” sound absolutely ridiculous, sure, but there’s certainly no denying that the films will surely attract a whirlwind of attention — and who knows, the production value might actually be decent in the aftermath of Blood and Honey’s box office success.

Judging by the characters that were chosen, it feels safe to assume that Peter Pan’s horror film would focus on kidnapping the children and teaching them to be as sinister as he is. On the other side of the spectrum, Bambi’s villain story should hardly come as a surprise — especially when you consider the fact that his mother was shot and killed in cold blood. Now if that isn’t a reason to seek vengeance, then we don’t know what is.