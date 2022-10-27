Latest Horror News: One of the genre’s scariest movies is now available to stream as a Halloween sleeper hit makes a strong resurgence

That’s right, folks, the pumpkin lattes are deliciously brewing, the air is as crisp as ever, and the Christmas decorations thankfully remain in the darkest part of the basement — for now, at least. So, with the Halloween festivities in full effect, we have one final question: Who you gonna call? We Got This Covered! In the days leading up to the spookiest holiday of the year, it’s time for another daily horror roundup — and we promise this one is full of scares, flairs, and everything in between. Over the last 24 hours, genre veterans have reveled in the emergence of one of the hottest horror films of the year, which is now available on streaming, while a festive sleeper hit crawls out of its giant-sized pumpkin hideaway.

So, gather your assortment of finger foods shaped like literal fingers and eyeballs for your annual Halloween party and take a bite out of the latest spooky updates.

Much to the delight of horror fans, Barbarian is back to terrify on streaming

Image via 20th Century Studios

As 2022 draws closer to its end, the horror-loving masses will fondly remember the unique year as a knockout time for the colossal genre. Amongst the year’s best horror contenders, Zach Cregger’s Barbarian comfortably sits near the top of the list, with its jaw-dropping characters and shell-shocking narrative keeping eagle-eyed audiences on the edge of their seats. Luckily for genre fanatics, if you missed catching the film in theaters, its streaming release has ignited an all-new height of excitement. Cregger’s spine-tingling feature is now available on multiple digital platforms, including HBO Max and Star Plus, where it awaits courageous viewers who are willing to adhere to its craziness.

A faithful Halloween classic continues to deliver annual spooks

Image via Warner Bros.

Without question, Michael Dougherty’s Trick ‘r Treat is a bonafide Halloween classic that finds itself locked in as one of the top spots on annual movie marathons — if nothing more than to receive an annual spook at the hands of pumpkin-headed Sam. Released back in 2007, the anthology horror pieces together several stories that feature Sam as the common component, where the child-sized deviant causes terror to citizens of a local town. And regardless of its obvious age, the fun-filled horror extravaganza has successfully maintained an unwavering following over the years — with the cult classic skyrocketing up streaming charts over the past several days. Let’s be honest, though, it really isn’t Halloween without watching Trick ‘r Treat.

A fan-favorite genre classic might not have turned the wheel, but fans still adore it

Image via Lionsgate

Although 2002’s Ghost Ship failed to weigh in as a game-changer for the genre as a whole, there’s no denying that diehards remain satisfied with its campy kills and try-hard gore. And seeing as this year’s spooky season has fully commenced, it was only a matter of time until Redditors took to the aforementioned platform to sing the praises of Steve Beck’s supernatural experience. Even passionate Redditors, however, are amongst the first to admit that the ‘00s flick has some noticeable flaws. Through trials and tribulations, even half-witted horror movies enjoy their time in the spotlight during the month of October.

Slide back in here tomorrow, spooky barbarians, for another WGTC horror roundup!