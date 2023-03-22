Latest Horror News: ‘Scream VI’ could become the franchise’s most successful entry as Jordan Peele sets sights on his next project

Welcome back to another Terrifying Tuesday, spooky supporters! The past week has undoubtedly been a thrilling ride for the widespread genre. Without question, the main focus has been on Scream VI — which absolutely electrified the box office just two weeks ago. Fast-forward to now and there’re plenty of goodies to be explored in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. From Scream VI’s golden opportunity to become the greatest entry in the franchise to Jordan Peele gearing up for his fourth film, we couldn’t ask for a more promising future for the horror scene.

So, before you start mapping out plans for Peele’s next venture, feast your eyes on the latest updates in the horror realm.

Jordan Peele securing his fourth movie is music to our ears

With knockout hits like Get Out, Us, and Nope folded within the glorious pages of his superlative resume, the time has finally come for Peele to set his sights on a potential fourth project. At the time of this writing, however, it’s not yet been revealed what Peele’s fourth outing will look like — but that hasn’t stopped horror fanatics from convincing themselves that it will definitely be another horror flick. Considering Peele’s success in the horror realm, this certainly seems like a good possibility.

Scream VI being crowned the franchise’s best entry feels like a given at this point

Even though Scream VI has only been in theaters for a few weeks, the blood-splattered sixth installment has a huge opportunity to become the franchise’s greatest outing. Such an accomplishment will likely prove to be difficult, of course, seeing as the film series is crawling with worthy entries. And yet, the sixth movie is pushing forward with its best shot — with rave reviews from both audiences and critics alike placing the project on an incredibly high pedestal.

Horror fans are in agreement that Wishmaster is the latest franchise poised for a reboot

With rebooted franchises like Halloween and The Exorcist becoming insanely popular over the last few years, the horror community is now completely convinced that the Wishmaster film series is deserving of an official reboot. And while the franchise hasn’t exactly been as successful, a fresh-faced reboot could be precisely what the series needs to enhance its value and introduce the narrative to an entirely new generation of fans.

Peele fans, for a brand-new horror roundup.