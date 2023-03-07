Latest Horror News: ‘Scream VI’ directors tease the return of an OG character as Willem Dafoe offers a minuscule ‘Nosferatu’ spoiler

Happy Monday, madness mavens! It might be just another week to the typical civilian, but for us horrorheads, it’s officially Scream week! That’s right — after plenty of anticipation and playing the waiting game, the sixth installment in the ever-popular slasher franchise is set to premiere this Friday, March 10. But before the eye-popping slasher spectacle releases into the wild, a string of genre goodies are set to be examined in today’s daily horror roundup right here at We Got This Covered. From Scream VI directors teasing a franchise character’s return, to Willem Dafoe’s Nosferatu update, we’re all surely in for a treat.

So, before you carefully select your seats for your Scream VI theater showing, follow along as we dissect the latest news in spookyland.

Willem Dafoe’s Nosferatu mustache is the news we didn’t know we needed

Amongst a sea of lackluster remakes, it’s becoming quite clear that Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake will be one of the best in recent times. With hits like The Witch and The Lighthouse under his belt, horror fans have wholeheartedly placed their trust in the gifted filmmaker — of course, it helps when you cast an icon like Willem Dafoe. And while genre diehards are itching for further updates on the bone-chilling project, Dafoe is barely sprinkling breadcrumbs with the announcement that all he can share about the film is that he was required to grow a mustache for his role. We need more!

A director’s chair-shaped invitation has been extended to a particular OG Scream star

Ever since it was announced last summer that franchise veteran Neve Campbell wouldn’t be returning for the franchise’s sixth installment, fans have been terrified that the film wouldn’t be able to deliver to its highest caliber. But perhaps there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, with Scream VI directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin proclaiming that “they would love” for Neve to return for a future chapter in the franchise. It remains to be seen if this possibility will come true, but one can truly never say never.

For a little extra spice of excitement, another OG star is making their return

If the smallest tease of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott possibly returning isn’t enough, then maybe Scream diehards will be over the moon to learn that another OG star will be making their return in the franchise’s sixth entry. The character in question would be Skeet Ulrich’s Billy Loomis — one of the OG franchise killers who made a jaw-dropping cameo appearance several times in Scream (2022). And for those of us who consider Billy one of the best killers, this is most certainly a major win.

