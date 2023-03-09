Latest Horror News: ‘Scream VI’ mesmerizes the genre with an eye-watering Rotten Tomatoes score as Sam Raimi hints at the possibility of a long-awaited sequel

Happy Hump Day, Screamers! For some of you lucky lobsters, the time has finally arrived and Scream VI has officially landed in theaters! For the rest of you, the film is set to air early screenings tomorrow and completely release in theaters this Friday, March 10. That being said, the engaging sixth installment has unsurprisingly been the talk of the town — with folks as far as the eye can see gearing up to witness another cauldron of chaotic slashing. Of course, these goodies will specifically be highlighted in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. We’ll have a few breadcrumbs of other spooky news sprinkled in as well.

To the surprise of many, Scream VI has outshined its predecessor on RT

Without a doubt, 2022’s Scream was one of the best horror movies of the year — with its staggering score on Rotten Tomatoes backing up its success. However, the recent release of Scream VI this week has allowed critics to offer up their opinions on the sixth installment which has now surpassed the majority of the other sequels in the franchise — except for Scream 2, of course. At the time of this writing, the slasher extravaganza currently sits at 80 percent — a score that is definitely an improvement compared to the rest of the films. And if we weren’t already excited to witness the chaos, then we certainly are now.

Luckily, the success of Scream VI has already caused a seventh film to be greenlit

Ahead of the new franchise entry being released this Friday, the acclaimed directors have confirmed that Paramount has greenlit a seventh movie — which is set to begin filming this year. This is undoubtedly great news, of course, seeing as the long-standing horror franchise continues to pump out endless content that is generally well received and favored. A seventh film definitely opens up an endless array of possibilities, but here’s hoping that franchise veteran Neve Campbell finally makes her highly anticipated return.

A long-awaited Sam Raimi sequel has not yet been ruled out

Evil Dead director Sam Raimi’s name has easily become a synonymous with horror — with a variety of genre goodies under his belt. More specifically, horror fans will be thrilled to learn that the decorated filmmaker has not ruled out the chance for a Drag Me to Hell sequel — which folks have anticipated for over a decade now. Raimi has understandably focused on other projects in the past, but those who are invested in this spooky narrative will keep their eyes peeled for future updates.

