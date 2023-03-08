The hype train continues to turn its wheels and paint slasher extravaganza Scream VI in a positive light. With the promise of a Ghostface that is bloodier and more murderous than ever, it hardly comes as a great shock that the horror franchise is still considered a hot commodity that pumps out unforgettable content. And while 2022’s Scream was undoubtedly successful in its own right, the eye-watering Rotten Tomatoes score for the series’ sixth installment is exactly what the film needed to keep the hype soaring.

Based on 52 critics’ reviews thus far, the official Rotten Tomatoes website has confirmed that the horror who-dun-it has touched a flattering score of 80 percent, with a variety of positive reviews surely set to spill in over the next several days. Interestingly enough, this accomplishment shockingly surpasses 2022’s Scream — which currently holds a score of 76 percent. In fact, the only other entry in the Scream franchise to boast a higher score belongs to the ever-popular Scream 2.

Of course, the film has yet to officially release in theaters in the U.S., which means that this aforementioned score could be completely different come this time next week. But the fact surely remains that Scream VI’s popularity and brilliant marketing frenzy have helped the project to secure a score as dazzling as this one.

But with the seventh installment already set to begin production in the coming months, it remains to be seen where the slasher sequel will end up on the list of RT scores. For now, folks can experience the meta chaos when Scream VI targets theaters this Friday, March 10.