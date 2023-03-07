Courteney Cox refuses to be drawn on what the future holds after ‘Scream VI’

Scream VI is a statement of intent that the franchise is stepping up a gear. While tricksy whodunnits have always undercut Ghostface’s deadly ways with a knife, the killer’s got ambition.

Leaving Woodsboro for the first time in the franchise’s sixth installment, the slasher is stepping on the toes of other horror icons. With the tagline “New York, new rules,” it’s clear that the killer who’s always worked in smaller circles is following in the footsteps of forward-thinking killers like Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees.

Of course, some links can’t be broken, and more than 25 years since it started, Scream enjoys links to its past that few horror franchises can match.

The standout queen of the franchise is Courteney Cox, who has appeared in all six Scream features so far and was present and correct at the latest installment’s premiere in New York City.

Talking to Paramount-owned Entertainment Tonight, Cox tackled her legacy as journalist Gale Weathers, the last remaining original character after Neve Campbell stepped away from the new film. Praising the new movie, Cox quickly side-stepped the topic, explaining, “you’re so busy running or chasing Ghostface.”

The film promises a cat and mouse in the Big Apple, as Weathers and other survivors hope for a fresh start. That doesn’t last long, and the movie’s trailer made a big thing of Weathers and Ghostface’s most epic showdown so far. Cox confirmed it was a strenuous scene to film, but true to the franchise, she wouldn’t be drawn on what the future holds. Reports suggest Scream VII is set to film soon, but will Cox be in it?

“Well, I don’t know,” Cox said, but referring to her character and franchise regular, “she should be.”

There could be an added dimension to the “Scream family” Cox refers to in the rare red-carpet interview. Her date for the premiere was Coco, the daughter she shares with another Scream star, David Arquette. Could she be heading to the twisty layered franchise for a Scream cameo?

“She should,” said her mom, breaking from her evasive answers. If any franchise can deliver on multi-generational meta-cameos, Scream is it.

Scream VI will be released in movie theaters on March 10.