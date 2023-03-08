Sam Raimi isn’t ruling out the chance for one of his most underrated horrors ever to receive a sequel

Much like his gifted contemporaries —- namely, Peele, Eggers, and Aster — horror auteur Sam Raimi has his name attached to a string of highly successful movies that helped to shape the credibility of the genre as a whole. Although Raimi is mostly associated with supernatural phenomenon The Evil Dead (1980), it’s worth noting that a separate new-wave project that Raimi kickstarted has maintained its legacy as one of his best underrated hits.

We’re talking about Drag Me to Hell, of course, which successfully terrified audiences back in 2009 with its gut-busting moments, grisly performances, and a sprinkling of clichéd humor that perfectly showcased Raimi’s trusted filmmaking formula. With that said, the acclaimed director himself revealed on a recent Reddit AMA that the possibility of a much-anticipated sequel has yet to be ruled out. As Raimi put it:

“The team at Ghost House Pictures: Romel Adam and Jose Canas, are trying to come up with a story that would work and I’m anxious to hear if they do!”

Considering how mind-blowing the movie’s ending truly was, it makes total sense as to why the horror community continues rubbing their hands in anticipation just waiting for a second chapter. Over recent months, Raimi has been considerably busy with other projects like Evil Dead Rise and 65, but it’s certainly a positive sign that the ship has yet to actually sail when it comes to Drag Me to Hell 2.

We’ll keep our fingers crossed that the powers that be at Ghost House Pictures will craft a captivating script, but until then, we’ll allow Raimi’s sleeper hit to remind us that you should always extend a creepy old woman’s mortgage when she’s bowing at your feet.