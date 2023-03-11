Latest Horror News: ‘Scream VI’ slashes onto the scene with an eye-watering opening while Ghostface could become the next Avenger

Happy Friday, fear fanatics! With how exciting of a week it’s been with all of the Scream VI coverage, it would feel absolutely criminal to not dedicate today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered solely to the newest blood-curdling chapter. With today being the official release date, the surge of Scream VI attraction is higher than ever — and the movie grossing over $5 million in early screenings definitely helps the cause. From the blood-splattered project grossing an impressive revenue thus far, to Ghostface possibly becoming an MCU staple, there’s plenty of goodies to be enjoyed.

Has the time come for Ghostface to join The Avengers?

The horror and MCU mashup has long been discussed in the past, but neither genre has actually taken the initiative to include the other — despite fans of both commodities calling for the crossover for years now. And when each product fails to pull the trigger, then it becomes up to devoted fans to create the concept for themselves. This was precisely the case when it comes to a recent viral meme — which showcased how Ghostface would make a return in the next Avengers movie, The Kang Dynasty. This was a total joke, of course, but that doesn’t mean the idea isn’t appealing.

Scream VI is picking apart the competition on by one

As the summer months draw near, it’s becoming primetime for production houses and big-name feature companies to pump out its best content. But before the hot days arrive, slasher spectacle Scream VI is doing its damndest to secure the number one spot at the box office — and that’s only going off early previews. Based on Thursday’s showings, the fun-filled horror flick grossed nearly $6 million in a little over 3,000 theaters that were playing the film. To say that’s a huge accomplishment would be an understatement, but when you’ve got a franchise as massive as Scream, then it barely comes as a surprise.

A Scream star not named Jenna Ortega is deserving of the spotlight

Without a doubt, Jenna Ortega is a driving force behind the current success of the updated Scream movies. But while the 20-year-old actress is enjoying her moment in the limelight, it’s about time that an iconic legacy veteran receives the flowers that they deserve — and that would be Courteney Cox. Portraying news reporter Gale Weathers since Wes Craven’s 1996 original, it’s fair to say that Cox has established herself as a viable character in the franchise that simply adds a depth to the films that cannot be put into words. Simply put: give Cox the respect she deserves.

