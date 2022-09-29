Latest Horror News: Stephen King praises an unnerving new flick while scream queen Samara Weaving returns to the genre

With another September day gone, the month of October is steadily sneaking up in our rearview mirrors. And, of course, October wouldn’t be half as exciting without the allure of Halloween and all things spooky – which includes We Got This Covered’s daily roundup of the latest horror news. Today’s course of news is highlighted by renowned horror author Stephen King offering up praise for horror’s newest extravaganza Smile as horror hardcores ultimately decide if a horror movie needs to be scary to make an impact.

Without further ado, grab a leftover slice of pumpkin pie and a tall glass of milk from the fridge as we jump into today’s horror roundup!

Samara Weaving has set her sights on a brand new action-horror

via Fox Searchlight Pictures

With memorable roles in cult classic horror projects such as The Babysitter and Ready or Not, Australian actress Samara Weaving has undoubtedly established her deserved status as a modern scream queen. And if her upcoming inclusion in 2023’s Scream 6 wasn’t enough, then her newest cast announcement has guaranteed her triumphant return to the massive spooky genre. As of now, details surrounding the upcoming project have been kept discreet, but horror fans can surely expect another memorable performance by one of the best leading actresses in the genre.

Do horror movies actually need to be scary to succeed?

Image via A24

One of the most intriguing aspects surrounding the colossal genre is the impending doom that an audience is set to feel while watching a heart-thumping horror movie. However, some horror fanatics are entertaining the idea that perhaps a horror movie doesn’t necessarily need to be scary to be successful. In a thought-provoking Reddit thread, horror veterans argued that even less intense, sci-fi films have a tendency to be more frightening than in-your-face spooky flicks. Just a thought.

Horror legend Stephen King is already a proud admirer of Smile

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Without a doubt, Stephen King is one of the most recognizable names in the world of horror. And while many of his novels have been transformed into memorable television and film adaptations, King has been known to venture out and offer plenty of praise for others’ work. From Yellowjackets to Kleo, King is always active with encouraging words over on his Twitter account. This time, the 75-year-old writer is vouching for Smile — the latest horror flick in the ever-popular genre that has left plenty of moviegoers unsettled. And with a promising head nod from a legend like King, it’s safe to say that Smile is already a must-watch treat.

Check back here tomorrow, gore-heads, for your daily helping of horror news.