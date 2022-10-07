Latest Horror News: Stephen King’s newest adaptation is under fire as ‘Hellraiser’ sets a franchise record

Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me some juicy horror news to read! Yes, it’s true, we’re (finally) well into the first week of October, and the lip-quivering updates are seemingly pouring in at this point — much to the disdain of nobody. As a slew of upcoming projects is set to drop over the next couple of weeks, a certain Stephen King adaptation appears to be the talk of the town while fans award praise to an iconic horror sequel that is miles better than its predecessor. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hellraiser reboot is walking in its own limelight and shattering franchise records.

So, start creating grocery lists for the Halloween-themed snack trays at your eye-popping party, and follow along as we explore the most intriguing updates in horror land.

Hulu’s Hellraiser reboot is ‘hell-raising’ the stakes

Just a few weeks before Halloween (everyone’s favorite non-holiday), Hulu is etching its name in the pile of upcoming horror projects with the release of its Hellraiser reboot — which is already setting records of its own. At the time of this writing, the mind-bending reboot currently boasts an impressive 85 percent Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes — which is certainly an upgrade in comparison to prior installments in the chain-binding franchise. In fact, the latest horror chapter is prepared to outshine all other predecessors, and etch its name in the series’ history as arguably the best film in the franchise. Now that’s something to chew on.

Horror fans have labeled Mr. Harrigan’s Phone as a ‘waste of time’

As the notable legend of horror, it’s certainly no surprise that horror fanatics eat up Stephen King adaptations like the last slice of Pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving dinner. With critically acclaimed blockbuster hits like It, Misery, and The Shining, horror junkies have maintained high hopes for Netflix’s newest horror film, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. As of now, the latest King adaptation hosts a middling 32 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes — with an abundance of users on Twitter absolutely trashing the latest horror project. Although, it has received King’s seal of approval, which might be all it really needs to succeed.

Creep defenders be damned, Creep 2 reigns supreme

Patrick Brice’s found footage experience Creep was immediately celebrated and acclaimed upon its release back in 2014. And while Brice’s original sensation perfectly terrorized audiences with its heart-thumping scenes and eerie narrative about a man who documents his vicious crimes. Considering Creep’s mainstream success, it was only a matter of time until Creep 2 took off in the horror world — so much so that a large portion of Redditors have declared that the 2017 sequel is miles better than its predecessor. It’s hard to disagree, of course, especially when both Mark Duplass and Desiree Akhavan’s performances remain untouchable.

