Latest Horror News: ‘Terrifier 2’ causes the suspension of a notable Twitter account as ‘Cocaine Bear’ director name-drops a slew of crazy influences

It might be time for sipping hot chocolate out of decorative mugs and singing Christmas carols at the top of your lungs, but the influence of the spooky season has yet to officially die down. Rather, it's been the complete opposite in the fear world, with plenty of newsworthy topics clogging the genre. From unexpected Twitter suspensions to a blood-soaked horror sequel receiving its moment in the spotlight, there's endless content to explore.

From unexpected Twitter suspensions to a blood-soaked horror sequel receiving its moment in the spotlight, there's endless content to explore.

Art the Clown inadvertently causes Screambox’s ban from Twitter

Photo via Dark Age Cinema

In an unexpected bout of news, the official Screambox Twitter account has been suspended until further notice. A recent Reddit thread examined the entire theory, with the Screambox account sharing a moderately tame gif from Terrifier that somehow resulted in the account being suspended — which was confirmed by Bloody Disgusting’s John Squires, who has a share in the Screambox horror service. The actual reasoning behind the suspension remains unclear, but folks are convinced that Art the Clown’s creepy demeanor is a contributing factor.

The timeless sequel to The Evil Dead simply gets better with age

Image via Rosebud Releasing Corporation

There’s no denying the cultural influence that the Evil Dead franchise has had on the colossal horror genre — which includes a worthy sequel that deserves plenty of recognition for standing on its own two feet. In fact, the follow-up extravaganza has proved to be so influential and significant, that horror fanatics have infamously declared that the sequel is miles better than the 1981 original. Nevertheless, the franchise is one of the most popular of all time, and it’s certainly clear that neither the original nor the sequel ever ages.

An assortment of crazy influences has proven to be inspiration for Cocaine Bear

Image via Universal

What do Sam Raimi, Jaws, and Jurassic Park all have in common? Well, they’ve been confirmed as inspiration for Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks. And while there are surely crazier influences out there in the entertainment world, it’s interesting to note all three of these cinematic elements. Of course, with the upcoming survival horror experience not set to be released until next February, we’ll have to wait and see how effective those influences were for Banks’ project. Still, it’ll be a joyous experience to see how all of those influences come to life on the big screen with a film centered around a black bear that ingested lots of cocaine.

None