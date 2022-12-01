Home / movies

A timeless horror sequel that matched the quality of its predecessor continues to only get better with age

Evil Dead 2 horror
Image via Rosebud Releasing Corporation
One of the most difficult tasks to achieve in the horror genre is creating a head-turning sequel that can perfectly match the quality of its predecessor. In hindsight, the original film in a long-standing horror franchise is generally seen as the blueprint. However, there are particular times when a sequel boasts a special attraction and surpasses the allure of the original. This is essentially the case for Evil Dead II (1987), which served as the follow-up experience to Sam Raimi’s 1981 masterpiece, The Evil Dead.

Over on the r/horror subreddit, user u/MovieMike007 shared an in-depth analysis, highlighting some of the movie’s most intriguing elements — which includes the project’s gritty narrative, breathtaking cinematography, and the entertaining dynamic between its characters. And for those of us that have rewatched the film dozens of times, it’s certainly hard to disagree with u/MovieMike007’s statement.

Evil Dead 2
Without skipping a beat, a plethora of horror fanatics gathered in the comment section to join in on the reappraisal — with most users applauding the film’s cinematography, direction, and even proclaiming the project as their favorite of all time.

Truth be told, it’s hard to find a movie in the Evil Dead franchise that isn’t a surefire hit. Even the 2013 remake proved to be a knockout smash that genre diehards continue to celebrate and embrace. And with the upcoming horror extravaganza Evil Dead Rise set for release next April, there’s still plenty of intrigue and excitement left to be had within the ever-popular film series.