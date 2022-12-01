Screambox has been suspended from Twitter and ‘Terrifier 2’ might be to blame

Upon the release of Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2, the controversial horror extravaganza resulted in moviegoers fainting in theaters, shielding their eyes from the madness, or simply vomiting out of fear. And while all of those elements seemed tendentious enough for the film’s credibility, it turns out the project has also ignited unexpected disaster for Screambox — the horror streaming service which is owned by the same producers that helped create both Terrifier movies.

Over on the r/horror subreddit, user u/CyberGhostface explained a recent head-turning situation to fellow users on the platform — a situation that somehow resulted in the official Screambox Twitter account getting banned for an undisclosed amount of time. As the story goes, Screambox, on their Twitter account, posted a SFW (Safe for Work) GIF that showcases Art the Clown from Terrifier 2, which apparently resulted in the account getting suspended.

As you can imagine, the comment section was chock-full of obvious puns, jokes, and outright hilarity. After all, the idea of Art the Clown getting Screambox suspended almost feels like a complete fever dream.

Clowns on Twitter? We’ve heard of that before.

We didn’t want to say it, but…

This right here, folks. This might be the winner.

Regardless of the exact reason, it seems almost criminal to not witness Art the Clown pop up on the timeline every now and again. After all, the notable villain has easily become one of the most iconic horror figures in modern cinema. In truth, though, it’s only a matter of time until Screambox’s Twitter account is back up and running and unapologetically celebrating Art the Clown and his vengeful tactics once again.

For now, Terrifier 2 is available to stream on Screambox.