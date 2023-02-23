Latest Horror News: The scariest movie of the year could see its hype diminish as A24 gears up to deliver a spine-tingling supernatural experience

Happy Hump Day, panic pushers! Without question, the biggest talk of the town this week is the upcoming release of creature feature Cocaine Bear — which, yes, revolves around the tale of a giant black bear that ingested a brick of cocaine. Fun stuff. However, the Elizabeth Banks vehicle isn’t the only sensation absolutely stealing the spotlight and warranting a huge amount of discussion. Instead, several spooky gems are fastly approaching, and we’re set to take a look at a few of them in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. In the latest batch of news, arguably the scariest movie of 2023 could lose its general hype as A24 snatches the rights to a sneakily scary hit.

A mind-melting British horror series has easily left Wednesday in the dust

Image via Netflix

Declaring Wednesday as one of the most profitable and popular Netflix series in the last several years would be a complete understatement. From the initial jump, the Jenna Ortega vehicle shattered records and accumulated billions of watching hours from viewers across the globe. And yet, British horror series Red Rose never even thought to waver in huge hopes to become its own personal success. Furthermore, the acclaimed series has successfully surpassed Wednesday in the Netflix Top 10, with the show now firmly planted at spot number 5 — and it only looks to keep on rising from here on out.

A24’s horrifying new supernatural film is absolute nightmare fuel

Image via A24

With megahits like Hereditary, The Witch, and Bodies Bodies Bodies underneath its belt, it appears that production house A24 is back again to present a jaw-dropping horror experience. This time around, the company has placed its focus on Talk to Me — an Australian supernatural horror that explores the dangers of provoking the sinister spirit world. Following its recent premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, A24 smartly swooped in and acquired the rights to the spooky sensation. As of right now, it’s unclear when A24 will publicly release the movie to the world, but we’ll certainly be waiting with bated breath.

Has the hype for the new Exorcist sequel actually disappeared?

Image via Warner Bros.

What was once scheduled to be a complete reboot turned into a much-anticipated sequel, with David Gordon Green’s Exorcist experience set to etch its name in horror history as a direct sequel to the 1973 original. However, with two lackluster prequels in the overall franchise, some diehards are seemingly convinced that the hype for the upcoming film is slowly diminishing in front of our very eyes. Of course, with the upcoming sequel ignoring the aforementioned prequels, there’s no reason to believe that Green’s venture won’t be awe-inspiring.

