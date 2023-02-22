Netflix’s new gritty and poignant British horror series creeps past ‘Wednesday’ in the top 10

The reign of Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday atop the Netflix charts could soon be coming to an end, with a new British horror series coming up behind it with a point to prove.

BBC horror series Red Rose has made its way to Netflix, with emphatic results upon its debut on the charts. The social commentary-overloaded drama has scared viewers straight, with it a mixture between Black Mirror and a little bit of It Follows. In week one, it has dethroned Wednesday in the third spot, as it looks to be the next breakout hit.

Debuting with 21 million hours viewed, it has shot ahead perennial chart favorites such as the aforementioned Wednesday, Ginny & Georgia, and two seasons of the Penn Badgley serial killer series You. February isn’t typically the high season for horror on streaming, but Red Rose is here to mix that up.

Red Rose follows a group of teenagers who have just left high school and are still coming of age, and have slowly fallen into an addictive app called Red Rose. The app slowly takes control of their phones, and then their lives with peculiar requests bordering on insanity.

The eight-part series takes a slight turn from the usual BBC or Netflix fare, with it set up in the north of England, far away from what many viewers would consider as usual British drama. Bolton plays host to the spooks, a place that Americans will probably be googling intently after watching the series.

Red Rose doesn’t feature any big names, instead showcasing up-and-coming talent from the British Isles to the rest of the world. Isis Hainsworth will likely get the biggest boost, following a stellar performance in Red Rose. The series is available to stream on Netflix.