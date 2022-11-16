Latest Horror News: ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ offers a terrifying glimpse into the horror film as ‘The Exorcist’ reboot promises to chill fans to the bone

Tuesday is upon us, spooky junkies! Of course, it’s not just any regular Tuesday, it’s a Tuesday that contains another daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. And while the majority of folks are now decking the halls and jingling the bells, the minority is still stuck in horrorland and licking their chops in anticipation of the latest updates in the spooktacular genre. Over the last 24 hours or so, new bone-chilling images from Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey have added a horrific element to the story as The Exorcist reboot’s star promises a horrifying cinematic experience.

So, before you decide whether to decorate your tree in glistening tinsel or colorful bows, follow along as we sink our teeth into the latest fear-inducing updates.

The Exorcist reboot is set to share a “really scary” horror experience

Image via Warner Bros.

Ahead of the reboot of the long-standing The Exorcist franchise, star Leslie Odom Jr. has assured diehards that the reboot will be a truly horrifying experience. The 41-year-old actor revealed the tease during a recent interview, where he proposed a “really scary” story that will chill moviegoers to the absolute bone. Seeing as plenty of horror fans have been skeptical about the project, especially with Halloween Ends’ David Gordon Green set to direct, it’s certainly encouraging to hear such words from Odom Jr. — regardless if they may actually be true or not. Of course, there’s only one way to really find out: see the film.

Winnie the Pooh somehow just became much more terrifying

Image via Jagged Edge Productions

Believe it or not, one of the most anticipated horror films of the year is a grisly reimagining of an iconic childhood tale. Of course, we’re talking about Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which is set to release next February. The aforementioned horror flick is set to explore the terrifying truth behind memorable characters Winnie the Pooh and Piglet who, after being “abandoned” by Christopher Robin, are left to fend for themselves — which is apparently only blood and flesh. The latest images for the film depict the sadistic duo embarking on a vicious rampage of destruction, and the images definitely speak for themselves.

Horror fans are predicting a feature film will be split right down the middle

Image via Universal Studios

As it turns out, just because a horror feature has the likes of Blumhouse and James Wan attached to the project doesn’t mean it’s going to be a sure-fire hit. Recently, Redditors congregated on the r/horror platform to discuss M3GAN, the latest horror flick that’s expected to debut in theaters in just a few short months. However, some fans are worried that the movie will turn out to be a complete box office disaster, while others are confident that it will eventually obtain cult classic status. This one could go either way, folks.

Check back here tomorrow, Winnie the Pooh fans, for another gracious horror roundup.