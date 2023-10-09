Latest Marvel News: An MCU director dodged a dismal sequel a decade before the Multiverse Saga began as ‘Fantastic Four’ toes the party line

So many filmmakers have flirted with Marvel without taking the plunge and diving in that we don’t even know about, and in certain cases they can circle back around years later to finally sign on and prove their previous reticence to be entirely justified.

That was proven to be the case very recently by a cinematic universe veteran who dodged a ghostly bullet, but that’s not all to have been going on in the weird and wonderful world of the MCU. Elsewhere, the Fantastic Four reboot has been dropping hints, but they’re exactly the same hints we’ve heard dropped dozens of times before.

Not only that, but Loki sure seems keen to remind everyone that it exists in a multiverse that’s not even the best the industry has had to offer since it became the new in thing.

Doctor Strange director made smart call skipping out on the dire Ghost Rider sequel

Screengrab via YouTube/Furious Movies

Nicolas Cage playing a vengeful supernatural superhero with a skull made of fire is awesome on paper, but the Ghost Rider duology was anything but. That being said, the original looked like a masterpiece compared to Spirit of Vengeance, which was turned down by a certain Scott Derrickson.

The filmmaker revealed that the script he read could have quite possibly ended his career, and it turned out to be a savvy move in the long run when he was announced as the mastermind behind Doctor Strange just a couple of years later.

Fantastic Four director calls it the MCU’s version of the ‘I’m not like other girls’ meme

Image via 20th Century Fox

Every time a new MCU feature begins the arduous process through development and ultimately onto the big screen, we’re told almost without fail that it’s going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen from the long-running franchise before.

If you can believe it, Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman trotted out that very line during a recent interview teasing whatever morsels he could, but the proof will be in the pudding considering his reboot will be the team’s fifth feature-length outing with a fourth different lineup.

Loki sticks to the Ke Huy Quan everyone knows and loves, for better of worse

Image via Marvel Studios

The comeback king has cemented his incredible phoenix-like rise from the ashes by following his Academy Award win for Best Supporting actor with a pivotal backing role in the biggest franchise in the business.

And yet, there’s a growing belief Ke Huy Quan’s OB is a little too much like Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Waymond Wang, hardly ideal considering the Best Picture winner is a vastly superior multiverse story to anything Marvel Studios has told since the start of Phase Four.

