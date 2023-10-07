Latest Marvel News: 3 much-delayed MCU Disney Plus shows open up release windows as ‘Loki’ season 2 spoils the fate of Jonathan Majors’ Kang

It’s all about the Disney Plus drama today as Loki season 2 episode 1’s release dominates the Marvel universe. And yet it’s getting some stiff competition from some surprising developments regarding the MCU’s upcoming slate of streaming series. Although these are not confirmed as yet, it looks like we may know when to expect three Marvel Disney Plus shows to come our way. First up, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is apparently scheduled for September 2024. Sounds promising, right? Well, savor that feeling as the other two aren’t as uplifting…

The unluckiest Marvel streaming series has been found — and it’s name is Ironheart

Image via Marvel

It’s been easy to forget that Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams was even getting her own Disney Plus series as it’s been radio silence on the Ironheart front for so long now. The latest intel, however, indicates that it does have a release date — it’s just a seriously long time away. Copyright documentation appears to confirm Ironheart will hit streaming on… September 2025 (yes, 2025, not 2024). That means it could take five years from its announcement to reach screens and a further three since it was actually shot. Clearly, there’s an epic behind-the-scenes story to be told here that may one day see the light of day.

Daredevil: Born Again‘s latest cast member will only cause canon headaches for the Defenders Saga defense squad

Screengrab via Netflix

In related news, Daredevil: Born Again has also got a tentative due date and appears to be heading our way on January 2025. That’s getting on for a year after its original release window, but after Ironheart that suddenly doesn’t seem so bad. What is confusing, though, is the fact that a new cast-member has been revealed who sounds like they’ll definitely be the daughter of a popular Netflix Daredevil character, even though they were nowhere to be seen in the Defenders Saga, which only makes us question what is and what isn’t canon in the MCU all over again.

Loki season 2 proudly pitching Jonathan Majors at the center of the MCU seems to say it all about his Marvel future

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

There’s been nothing but angst — Kangst? — concerning the future of Kang the Conqueror in the MCU over the past few months, but even with the result of Jonathan Majors’ ever-delayed domestic violence trial still up in the air, it certainly seems like Marvel has made up its mind about what to do with the actor/character. Although Majors doesn’t appear in the flesh, the fact that he makes an audible cameo, his visage is depicted all over the place, and he’s been added to the Marvel Studio logo intro appear to speak volumes about his continuation in the cinematic universe.

Now that Loki is here, and tossing out X-Men and Doctor Who crossovers like they’re confetti, the Marvel multiverse is only going to heat up, so stay tuned for further MCU updates.