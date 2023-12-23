Latest Marvel News: ‘Aquaman 2’ is somehow sinking even lower than ‘The Marvels’ as ‘What If…?’ season 2 rubs salt in the wounds of Jonathan Majors’ firing

In the best proof there is that, whatever happens, the MCU will keep on turning, just days after Jonathan Majors’ removal from the franchise as Kang, Marvel is already unleashing its latest offering in the form of What If…? season 2.

Meanwhile, although the MCU is indomitable, its old rival the DCEU is finally calling it a day with the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, ahead of James Gunn’s DCU reboot. But, true to form, its already losing a box office battle with Marvel…

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom faces worse opening weekend than The Marvels

Image via Warner Bros.

Well, how else was 2023 going to end but with one last superhero movie bomb? Yes, surprising no one whatsoever, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is failing to make a splash with festive audiences. What is a little shocking, though, is that it’s proving even more disastrous than The Marvels — you know, the lowest-grossing MCU film of all time. With a projected opening weekend gross of just $40+ million, it’s likely to fall short of The Marvels‘s mere $46 million. It’s already fallen short on its Thursday previews — earning just $4.5 million to The Marvels $6.6. million.

Failing to score a win over the MCU even with an open goal. DCEU, don’t ever change. Oh, wait, you’re dead, so you can’t.

What if…? season 2 kicks off by assassinating a powerful character played by an A-lister… no, not Kang

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

What If…? season 2 is set to be a daily festive treat for Marvel fans across the globe this yuletide with all nine episodes dropping one after the other over Christmas week. Episode 1, set in a universe where Nebula has joined the Nova Corps, maybe wasn’t the show’s finest hour yet, but it was an entertaining Blade Runner riff. Although the fact that it brought back Glenn Close’s Nova Prime for the first time since 2014 a) sans Glenn Close and then b) only to do the character dirty isn’t going down too well. Close, but no cigar, Marvel.

Black Panther 3 rumors lead to the reopening of the controversial #RecastTChalla campaign

Image via Marvel Studios

The Black Panther franchise is in a strange place right now, as we just got the announcement of the Eyes of Wakanda animated series but we still don’t have an official update on Black Panther 3. The latest rumors, however, are claiming that Marvel is desperate to get such a much-anticipated threequel going, apparently alongside Doctor Strange 3, in order to lift up the MCU’s broken spirits. Don’t put too much stock in this yet, then, but this rumor is enough to set off those who are determined for Marvel to recast T’Challa as they don’t like Shuri as Black Panther.

As ever, the legendary Chadwick Boseman getting replaced seems like a long shot, but recent events have certainly taught us that you can never predict what’s coming next in the MCU. ‘Nuff said.