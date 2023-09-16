At least we know that, although this year has been a rollercoaster of shocking, troubling, and unexpected announcements in regards to the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star, people still think Jonathan Majors is a heck of an actor — although in this case, it’s not doing him any favors. Elsewhere, over at the Distinguished Competition, our first look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom seems to promise that it’s basically a remake of one of the most hated Marvel movies of all time. Once again, we impatiently ask: hurry up and hit that reset button, James Gunn!

Jonathan Majors breaking up a fight is labelled his best acting performance since playing Kang in Quantumania

Is Jonathan Majors’ career back on the upswing? It’s tough to say, but with his imminent MCU return in Loki season two and recent court trial delay, it’s possible. And yet a viral moment that seems tailor-made to boost his reputation again is getting accused of being just that, tailor-made. Specifically, a video capturing the 33-year-old actor breaking up a fight is being viewed skeptically by those who think the scenario was faked. This is just the opinion of online cynics, to be clear, but it does raise the question of whether fans’ knee-jerk reaction to distrust Majors is going to affect Kang’s Marvel future.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom choosing to end the DCEU by repeating Marvel’s most infamous film says it all

The Aquaman 2 trailer definitely gave off some strong MCU vibes, and not entirely in a good way. With a rogue, bearded royal forced to team up and trade banter with his imprisoned brother, who tried to usurp his throne in the last film, in order to defeat a greater threat, the sequel might as well be called Aquaman and the Dark World as it resembles the much maligned Thor 2 so strongly. Maybe some WB exec told James Wan “hey, why not do what Marvel did in that Thor movie?” and he didn’t realize they meant Ragnarok. If Nicole Kidman’s Atlanna pulls a Rene Russo and dies in this one too, Marvel might want to have words.

We’re up to 20 rumored cameos for Deadpool 3, and now we need every single one of them to come true

Yes, you read that right. Deadpool 3 is primed to make Doctor Strange 2‘s promise of a multiverse of madness look like a mere temporary psychological wobble by comparison. At the most up-to-date and accurate count, there are 20 rumored cameos for Ryan Reynolds’ big MCU debut accounted for, ranging from those that make a lot of sense (e.g. Patrick Stewart) to those that are so insane they loop all the way around to being plausible (like Taylor — I kid you not — Swift). If DP3 really does manage to pull all these out of its hat mask, then Avengers: Secret Wars might as well call it a day now.

