Latest Marvel News: As ‘Loki’ season 2 hits all but rock bottom in record time, Marvel finally breaks silence on Jonathan Majors’ MCU return

Some days, it feels like talk of the entire Multiverse Saga being cursed is ridiculous — there’s been plenty of great Marvel content since Endgame, with Guardians 3 just coming out this past spring. And yet, on others, particularly as we enter spooky season, it becomes all too easy to believe. Just look at what’s happening to Loki season 2. By the looks of things, Phase Five’s bad luck is even managing to drag down the most popular MCU Disney Plus series of them all.

Just like that, Loki season 2 goes from exciting return to form to the worst Disney Plus series bar Secret Invasion

Image via Marvel Studios

Well, that was an eventful few hours. First of all, the first reviews for Loki‘s long-awaited sophomore run came in, and they seemed to be pretty positive, if not as widely glowing as those for the original season — which is the highest-viewed Marvel streaming show to date, remember. Unfortunately, once the season’s Rotten Tomatoes score came in, the horrible truth was revealed: it’s the lowest-rated Marvel show to date not called Secret Invasion. Honestly, that’s not quite as bad as it sounds, as SI is still way down at 54% and Loki season 2 has 81%, but the fact that that’s just 2% above the ever-divisive She-Hulk rather puts things in perspective.

“It felt hasty”: Marvel finally addresses contentious decision to keep Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely in Loki

Screengrab via Marvel Studios

Ever since Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence charges began, Marvel Studios has maintained a radio silence on the situation, with the world left to wonder if it planned to keep the actor on as Kang going forward. Of course, he’s back as new Kang variant Victor Timely in Loki season 2, but this was filmed prior to his arrest. Nevertheless, it’s not uncommon for Marvel to embark on significant reshoots so something could’ve been done. Showrunner Eric Martin has become the first Marvel creative to address the topic head-on, however, revealing that removing Majors at this stage was felt to be too “hasty” and so the decision was made to keep his performance as Timely in tact.

Anthony Mackie lands himself in hot water for… not taking a photo with a fan?

Image via Marvel Studios

Anthony Mackie found himself at the center of social media storm when footage emerged of the former Falcon star and our current Captain America refusing to take a photo with someone’s grandson. While many think his selfie denial was totally justified, given that he was merely minding his own business at a public place (plus, there is an actors’ strike on), others feel that being a Marvel superhero is a full-time job and it goes with the gig that you should take photos with adoring young fans. It’s important to note that the child was not present in the moment and Mackie turns the person down with firmness but also politeness. Clearly, there’s a bigger question at play here that perhaps no one knows the answer to: once they’re cast in the MCU, does an actor merely play a Marvel hero or do they become one?