First reactions to ‘Loki’ Season 2 herald a return to form for the MCU, but we’ve been down this exact same road way too many times before

Then again, we're a lot more inclined to believe it this time.

It would be fair to call the Multiverse Saga consistently inconsistent, but as the follow-up to one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most popular and acclaimed projects – never mind the first live-action Disney Plus series to return for a second run – Loki already has plenty of inbuilt goodwill.

The opening stretch of time-hopping misadventures for Tom Hiddleston’s title hero comfortably ranks among the finest content the long-running franchise has ever put out, so hopes are naturally high that the sophomore seasons has picked up where its predecessor left off.

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Encouragingly, the first reactions to Loki’s return have dropped, and they’re every bit as positive as you’d expect. Not to sound too cynical, though, but we all remember when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Secret Invasion to name but three were all the recipients of such unanimous praise after their initial screenings, and everybody remembers how that turned out.

That being said, Loki was genuinely great, and with the shackles off to take Season 2 in even more deranged directions, we’re a lot more inclined to believe the MCU really is back this time.

He Who Remains is gone, but #Loki remains must-see TV!



I've seen Season 2's first four episodes, and they're just as kooky, charming, funny and sweet as one would hope. Eric Martin takes on EP duties and skillfully builds on the show's mythology. Fans are in for a wild ride. pic.twitter.com/1AYmo6BFW4 — Erik Swann (@SwannErik) October 3, 2023

I have some issues with #Loki Season 2 (based on the first 4 eps). Direction isn't as strong, it feels a little more like TVA: The Series Featuring Loki, the Jonathan Majors of it all.



But it's still a blast to watch, and Ke Huy Quan is the perfect addition to the cast. pic.twitter.com/07f4yPtcCG — Alex Zalben (@azalben) October 3, 2023

#Loki reminds us what makes the MCU tick is merging a character with creators who understand their tone



S2 epitomizes that, as the God of Mischief's journey feels absurd yet important — his world gonzo but deeply felt and real



the series stands as a true post-Endgame highlight pic.twitter.com/egmpMk9n76 — Eric Italiano (@eric_ital) October 3, 2023

Watched the first four (out of six) episodes for #Loki season 2 and loved it. I didn't love first season and this is better, faster, and takes bigger swings. Depending how they followup the WILD fourth episode, it might be the best Marvel Studios show on Disney+. Much needed.👍👍 pic.twitter.com/avvUUjGIDb — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) October 3, 2023

I had a blast at the #Loki launch event. I only stayed for the first episode, because I want to remain a woman of the people on @PhaseZeroCB, but I LOVED IT. The direction and cinematography blew me away. I missed Tom and Owen so much. Ke Huy Quan MVP!! pic.twitter.com/bvrsEKLAG8 — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) October 3, 2023

I LOVE #LokiS2! I’ve watched the first 4 episodes & #Loki continues to be my favorite MCU show. This season has a more frantic pace to it, which keeps tensions high the entire time. Still brainy & weird w/ great chemistry among its cast. Ke Huy Quan is a big scene stealer of… pic.twitter.com/GaJd4HIOzq — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 3, 2023

#Loki Season 2 is, by far, my favorite thing Disney+ has released this year. The cinematography is outstanding, and the cast does a great job of carrying what could be a very overwhelming plot. It’s not flawless, but I dig it. pic.twitter.com/xjsS0qyX9u — Jenna Anderson ✨ (@heyitsjennalynn) October 3, 2023

The first season laid the table for everything that was to follow by introducing the concept of variants, the TVA, and of course Jonathan Majors’ first appearance as Kang the Conqueror variant He Who Remains, so it would be reasonable to expect plenty of canonical heavy lifting to follow in Loki‘s second stab at small screen success.

It’s become harder and harder to get genuinely excited about the MCU’s incoming offerings after constant disappointment, but this could be the perfect tonic to cure those ills.