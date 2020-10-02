Every Halloween Movie And TV Special On Disney Plus

It’s finally October and every streaming service is making sure subscribers have a lot of suitably spooky content to check out this Halloween. In the case of Disney Plus, the Mouse House’s service has this week launched its “Halloween” collection which collates every single Halloween-related movie, short film and TV special/episode that can be found across the site right now.

Many of your all-time favorite family-friendly Halloween watches can be found in the collection, too, like seasonal mainstays Hocus Pocus and Tim Burton’s A Nightmare Before Christmas. Countless Disney lovers also have a lot of fondness for the Halloweentown films, all four of which can be found on D+. Elsewhere, you can catch Eddie Murphy vehicle The Haunted Mansion, classic animation The Adventures of Ichabod and Toad and the Twitches twosome.

As for the many TV episodes available, there are special Halloween-themed editions of beloved shows like Hannah Montana, That’s So Raven, Kim Possible, Even Stevens, Lizzie McGuire and many more to choose from. For young viewers, there’s also an inventory of every Disney Junior Halloween episode, too.

See the full list for yourself below:

Movies

Don’t Look Under the Bed

Frankenweenie (2012)

Girl vs Monster

Halloweentown

Halloweentown High

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Haunted Mansion

Hocus Pocus

Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire

Mr. Boogedy

Phantom of the Megaplex

Return to Halloweentown

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The Ghost of Buxley Hall

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Scream Team

Twitches

Twitches Too

ZOMBIES

ZOMBIES 2

Shorts and Specials

Frankenweenie (1984)

Lonesome Ghosts

Mater and the Ghostlight

Trick or Treat

Disney Channel Halloween Episodes

Big City Greens: “Blood Moon Part 1” / “Blood Moon Part 2”

Even Stevens: “A Very Scary Story”

Girl Meets World: “Girl Meets World of Terror”

Good Luck Charlie: “Scary Had a Little Lamb”

Hannah Montana: “Torn Between Two Hannahs”

Jessie: “The Whining”

K.C. Under Cover: “All Howls Eve”

Kim Possible: “October 31st”

Lizzie McGuire: “Night of the Day of the Dead”

Phil Of The Future: “Halloween”

Phineas and Ferb: “Terrifying Tri-State Triliogy of Terror” (Part 1 and 2)

Raven’s Home: “Switch-Or-Treat”

Shake It Up: “Haunt It Up”

Sonny With A Chance: “A So Random Halloween Special”

That’s So Raven: “Don’t Have a Cow”

The Proud Family: “A Hero For Halloween”

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody: “Ghost of 613”

Wizards of Waverly Place: “Halloween”

Disney Junior Halloween Episodes

Doc McStuffins: “Boo-Hoo to You!” / “It’s Glow Time”

Doc McStuffins: “Hallie Halloween” / “Don’t Fence Me In”

Doc McStuffins: “Mirror, Mirror On My Penguin” / “Hide and Eek!”

Fancy Nancy: “Nancy’s Costume Clash” / “Nancy’s Ghostly Halloween”

Handy Manny: “Halloween” / “Squeeze’s Magic Show”

Henry Hugglemonster: “Halloween Scramble” / “Scouts Night Out”

Henry Hugglemonster: “Huggleween Moon”

Imagination Movers: “A Monster Problem”

Imagination Movers: “Haunted Halloween”

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: “Escape from Ghoat Island” / “The Island of Doctor Undergear”

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: “Night of the Golden Pumpkin” / “Trick or Treasure!”

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: “Phantoms of Never-Nether Land” / “Magical Mayhem”

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: “Pirate Ghost Story” / “Queen Izzybella”

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: “Tricks, Treats and Treasure!” / “Season of the Sea Witch”

Little Einsteins: “A Little Einsteins Halloween”

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: “Goof Mansion” / “A Doozy Night of Mystery”

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: “The Haunted Hot Rod” / “Pete’s Ghostly Gala”

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: “Mickey’s Monster Musical Part 1” (Part 1 of 2)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: “Mickey’s Monster Musical Part 2” (Part 2 of 2)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: “Mickey’s Treat”

Miles from Tomorrowland: “Ghost Moon” / “Stormy Night in a Dark Nebula”

Muppet Babies: “Happy Hallowocka!” / “The Teeth-Chattering Tale of the Haunted Pancakes”

Puppy Dog Pals: “Return to the Pumpkin Patch” / “Haunted Howl-oween”

Sherriff Callie’s Wild West: “The Great Hallow”

The Lion Guard: “Beware the Zimwi”

Vampirina: “Hauntleyween” / “Frankenflower”

The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”

The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror I-XXX” (Seasons 2-31)

Of course, what Halloween would be complete without a binge of some Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” episodes? As of October 2nd, season 31 is up on D+, so that means the first 30 (!) episodes of the iconic October tradition are available to watch. Remember, the first “Treehouse” was in season 2, the second was in season 3 and so on. There’s also season 27’s underrated “Halloween of Horror,” which you may wish to check out.

Tell us, though, what are you going to be watching from the list on Disney Plus this month? Have your say in the comments section below.