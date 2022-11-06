Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once

This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.

Cumberbatch cracks open debate about the lack of emotion in Marvel movies

Diehard Marvel lovers would argue that what has made the MCU so successful is that the franchise’s many beloved heroes are so well characterized, but one of the universe’s number one Avengers has now spoken out on the challenges of attempting to bring emotional honesty and depth to their character while operating within the confines of an action-packed superhero spectacle. In other words, playing Doctor Strange isn’t the biggest acting achievement of Benedict Cumberbatch’s career, and he knows it.

The Captain Marvel hate train continues, but this time skips Brie Larson

In the almost four years since Captain Marvel first landed, we’ve seen every possible take about the constantly contentious origins movie hit the internet, and sadly they often involve some disparaging comments about Brie Larson. But a new viewpoint of the film has dropped and while it still criticizes its content, it has let the Oscar-winning actress off the hook for once, praising her performance despite Marvel dropping the ball with the material. Have we dreamwalked into another universe or what?

Ryan Coogler reveals what Shuri’s Wakanda Forever journey is all about

Black Panther; Wakanda Forever is now just a few short days away, but filmmaker Ryan Coogler has opened up about how Shuri’s character arc in the sequel will touch on the weighty themes he wished to bring to the follow-up to his acclaimed 2018 original. Specifically, we can expect the genius princess to go on a journey of self-discovery as she learns the important difference between intelligence and wisdom while facing off against the invading merman, Namor.

“Tobey Maguire” Spider-Man 4 Twitter announcement trolls us all

In the wake of Elon Musk’s idiotic reform of Twitter’s blue-tick verification process, the social media site has become a hotbed of users pretending to be famous faces for clout. Case in point, one class-A troll changed their name to Tobey Maguire and “announced” that a Spider-Man 4 featuring the No Way Home star was coming in 2024. Of course, the gag went viral, in a defining instance of the “they had us in the first half, I’m not gonna lie” meme. Hey, it could still happen one day…

