The real star of ‘Wakanda Forever’ is revealed in ‘Black Panther 2’ one-week promo

Can you believe, after waiting for so long, that we’re now just seven days away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally opening in theaters? After Phase Four has, generally speaking, left fans underwhelmed, there is a lot riding on this final entry in the current era of the MCU, but thankfully all the signs are pointing to it being one of the most powerful Marvel movies we’ve yet seen.

And that’s despite it remaining unclear who exactly the movie’s protagonist is. Is it Shuri (Letitia Wright)? Nakia (Lupita N’yongo)? Maybe even Danai Gurira’s Okoye? Well, if this epic new promo celebrating the fact we’ve only got one more week to go is any indication, the real star of Wakanda Forever is actually Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda, as the fierce queen definitely grabs the lion’s panther’s share of the screentime here.

In one week, Wakanda returns. Witness Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever, only in theaters November 11.



Get tickets now: https://t.co/EFulswwvnH pic.twitter.com/2XBUb3Vpl2 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 4, 2022

New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ posters feature Shuri, Namor, Ironheart, and more 1 of 13

Click to skip























Click to zoom

This emphasis on Ramonda tracks with early Academy Awards intel citing there being a lot of buzz surrounding Bassett’s performance in Black Panther 2. If this actually comes to anything then the 64-year-old actress will have the honor of receiving the first acting Oscar nomination for a Marvel film. Likewise, it will be Bassett’s second nod from the Academy, after earning a Best Actress nom for her breakout role in 1993’s What’s Love Got to Do With It.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. First of all, we actually have to see the movie, which is also set to introduce some key new players into the franchise—like Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart, Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, and Michaela Coel’s Aneka (who may just be more important than she appears). Don’t miss Black Panther: Wakanda Forever once it finally enters theaters from Nov. 11.