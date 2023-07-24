Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s most-hated movie isn’t ‘Captain Marvel,’ but that doesn’t mean ‘Doctor Strange’ director is allowed to defend it

With actors and writers both on strike at the same time for the first time in decades, the never-ending production line of Marvel Cinematic Universe content has ground to a halt after the myriad of feature films and Disney Plus exclusives in the works ground to a halt.

For better or worse, though, Brie Larson is always waiting in the wings to ignite debate and discourse, and she’s been at the forefront of it in more ways than one this weekend. From her worst-ever movie embarking on an unexpected resurgence to Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson arguing with keyboard warriors after showering it with praise, the hate campaign that’s been rolling on for over half a decade shows no signs of abating.

Brie Larson’s most-hated movie – no, not that one – makes a comeback on streaming

Image via Anchor Bay Films

With an Academy Award and a slew of box office behemoths under her belt, Brie Larson knows how to choose projects that will bring success, but that definitely wasn’t the case during the formative stages of her career a decade and a half ago when she ended up starring in dreck like Tanner Hall.

Even ignoring the Captain Marvel review-bombing, the forgotten dramatic thriller holds the lowest Rotten Tomatoes audience average of any feature Larson has ever appeared in, but somehow the single weakest-rated effort in her entire filmography has come out of the woodwork to become appointment viewing on-demand.

It’s Brie Larson again, this time being welcomed into a very exclusive MCU club

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Continuing the theme of the weekend, Brie Larson has also been anointed with a rare distinction the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t hand out all that often, with her name coming before the title of the movie in the marketing for The Marvels.

To give you an inkling of just how infrequently Marvel Studios bestows that honor upon its talents, in the franchise’s 15-year and 32-film history, the only previous holders of the accolade are Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, and Scarlett Johansson.

Doctor Strange director defends Captain Marvel and praises Barbie, which goes as expected

Image via Marvel Studios

All Scott Derrickson wanted to do was make an astute observation when he pointed out the incredible box office success of Barbie, but he ended up being drawn into a back-and-forth with butthurt Twitter users after daring to invoke the name of Captain Marvel while making his point.

Naturally, the filmmaker took it all in his stride, but it just goes to show why it’s such a difficult task saying nice things about movies that a large number of people detest with every fiber of their being.

That’s it for another week of all things Marvel, but be sure to check back tomorrow to discover the latest goings-on, which may or may not revolve heavily around Brie Larson.