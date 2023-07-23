The manipulative Brie Larson bust audiences hate even more than ‘Captain Marvel’ worms its way into streaming’s inner circle

Thanks to a sustained review-bombing campaign – as well as its appointed status as the lowest-rated of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 32 features to date in terms of Rotten Tomatoes audience approval rating – you’d think Captain Marvel was the most-hated entry in Brie Larson‘s filmography. Evidently, though, those trolls and haters aren’t aware of 2009’s Tanner Hall.

Thanks to an average of only 26 percent on the aggregation site, co-directors Tatiana von Fürstenberg and Francesca Gregorini are responsible for the lowest-rated movie of the Academy Award winner’s career from an audience perspective, with the critical consensus of 16 percent placing it fourth from bottom on that front.

Image via Anchor Bay Films

The manipulative drama finds Rooney Mara’s Fern entering her senior year at the titular boarding school, which becomes more difficult than ever before after a former childhood friend appears on the scene. Georgia King’s Victoria tries to worm her way into the lives of Fern’s nearest and dearest – which includes Larson’s Kate – in an effort to usurp her social standing and publicly humiliate her.

As you may have been able to guess from the fact it ranks as one of the poorest-received credits in the back catalogue of the MCU’s longtime Carol Danvers, Tanner Hall is not a very good film. However, it may not be a coincidence that the recent release of the second full-length trailer for The Marvels has seen it emerge from obscurity on streaming a full 14 years after a limited theatrical run netted just $5000.

Per FlixPatrol, the bottom-of-the-barrel title in the A-lister’s history has ended up as one of the top-viewed titles on Paramount Plus, although you get the feeling Larson’s critics won’t be tracking it down.