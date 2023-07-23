A minor detail in ‘The Marvels’ marketing officially welcomes Brie Larson into the MCU’s A-list of A-listers

As much as a certain group won’t want to admit it, Brie Larson is one of the biggest stars the Marvel Cinematic Universe has at its disposal, and a minor detail in the trailers and posters for upcoming sequel The Marvels has reinforced that notion by giving the Academy Award winner a rare honor that only six other actors have received before.

It might go unnoticed by the majority, but it’s nonetheless a massive show of support, confidence, and respect from the powers that be to have Larson’s name featured before the title of the movie in the myriad of promotional materials, especially when you consider who the other talents are to have been given the same treatment.

Of course, Robert Downey Jr. was named first in Iron Man 2 and Iron Man 3, with Chris Evans joining him in the exclusive club for Captain America: The Winter Soldier, as well as Paul Rudd’s prominent placing in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, before Benedict Cumberbatch got in on the act with both Doctor Strange and follow-up Multiverse of Madness, prior to Chris Hemsworth being welcomed in on Thor: Ragnarok and Love and Thunder, with Scarlett Johansson’s billing in Black Widow rounding out the exclusive club.

It’s not the sort of thing that’ll live long in the memory, but it’s still a reinforcement of Larson’s ironclad status as one of the Multiverse Saga’s leading lights when her name is the first thing listed at the expense of The Marvels itself, and it’s all the more applause-worthy when you consider she’s in the company of some of the MCU’s longest-tenured leading lights, putting her among the A-list residents of an A-list superhero saga.