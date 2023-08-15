It’s been a conflicting day for Avengers aficionados. On the one hand, the Marvel team-up we’ve been dreaming about for, oh, well over 20 years may just be on the cards for Avengers: Secret Wars, but the wider implications of this might not be so good. Likewise, the star of a past Avengers movie is speaking their true feelings about their role in the MCU, which probably explains why they ran in the opposite direction and never came back after a single franchise appearance. But before we get into all that…

Perhaps in a canny bid to avoid the total lack of public interest in Secret Invasion, Marvel is going all out on its unlikely McDonald’s partnership to promote the incoming second season of Loki, the most-watched of all the studio’s Disney Plus shows, don’t forget. Thanks to the latest ad to come out of this peculiar incursion between the MCU and the McDU, some fresh footage from the new episodes showcases the likes of Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Owen Wilson in action, revealing that the Golden Arches looks to be a major location in the show’s return.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson counting Age of Ultron among the movies he’s made he didn’t like explains a lot, actually

Sony’s Spider-Man universe doesn’t earn too many wins over the MCU, but poaching one-time Quicksilver to play the lead in Kraven the Hunter is one of them. That cross-universe transfer is only stinging harder now that the wild man in question, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, has admitted that Avengers: Age of Ultron is one of numerous blockbusters he made about a decade ago that he “didn’t really care for,” which is why it’s taken until now to get back in the franchise game with his new Sony superhero flick. Basically, don’t expect to see him back in Avengers: Secret Wars…

Hugh Jackman heading for the Wolverine/Avengers team-up of our dreams means a nightmare situation might be true

But you know who we should apparently expect to see again in Secret Wars? Deadpool 3 star Hugh Jackman, according to the latest rumors, as the Australian X-Man and Kevin Feige have supposedly met to discuss a further return in the big 2027 Avengers event. While that’s excellent news in isolation, of course, it does heavily suggest that Marvel’s going to continue mining nostalgia for Fox’s franchise for all it’s worth and hold off on actually rebooting the X-Men on Earth-616 for as long as it possibly can, which isn’t exactly what the fans really want. Or maybe we’ve been so burned by the Multiverse Saga so far, we just don’t know when to appreciate good news anymore? You decide.

Brie Larson’s stunt double not being allergic to cats ended up saving The Marvels

Stunt performers are obviously a key part of the superhero moviemaking process the MCU couldn’t do without, but Brie Larson’s double really came in handy during production on The Marvels. The Oscar-winning actress’ allergy to cats proved a tiny bit of an enormous problem for the sequel, considering it features a whole litter of adorable yet deadly Flerkittens (Flerken kittens, keep up). Thankfully, Larson’s stunt stand-in was A-OK with the cats so she was able to perform all the scenes that required Carol Danvers to interact with the alien kitties. Captain Marvel might save the day on screen, but it’s the stunt doubles that save the day off of it.

