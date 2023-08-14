The cast of ‘Loki’ season 2 return for new look footage as the McDonald’s/MCU love affair continues

We struggle to think of a better link-up than the world’s biggest restaurant franchise coming together with the world’s biggest movie franchise to essentially scratch each other’s backs. Marvel chose a vintage McDonald’s to film parts of the new season of Loki, and the fast-food chain is now returning the favor via a new special campaign featuring exclusive footage from those same scenes.

Mickey D’s teased the new ad a week ago on Aug. 7, and has finally revealed the full version on its socials. While the video is composed of a montage of clips from a number of films and shows from around the world where characters reference the decades-old hamburger joint, the focal point is definitely the glimpse at the God of Mischief and his variant/lover Sylvie reuniting on the new season of the Disney Plus show.

McDonalds has released an ad for the ‘As Featured In’ meal with a new look at ‘LOKI’ Season 2. pic.twitter.com/PTmFg31dlF — ScreenSpot 🎥 (@screenspot) August 14, 2023

The ad is promoting a new menu item launching Monday, Aug. 14, called “As Featured In Meal,” which includes some of the best-sellers mentioned by the characters in the video. Besides a medium soft drink and a medium order of fries, customers can pick between 10-piece McNuggets, a Big Mac, or a Quarter Pounder with Cheese. The meal also comes with a special Loki season two sweet and sour sauce, just like the beloved anti-hero himself.

According to the head of social media at McDonald’s, Guillaume Huin, each packaging contains a QR code that directs buyers to the different scenes featuring iconic orders. By scanning the sweet and sour Loki sauce, Marvel fans will be able to access exclusive never-before-seen footage of the upcoming episodes, set to be renewed each week until the season’s drop on Disney Plus.

6/10 But it’s not all, fans will be able to scan the Loki inspired sauce via snapchat to unlock some exclusive content. And maybe if you check every week, you’ll see new content each time… — guillaumehuin (@HuinGuillaume) August 9, 2023

Huin also shared an extended version of the Loki clip included in the ad for the new McDonald’s meal, featuring Owen Wilson’s Mobius as a (relatable) apple pie enthusiast.

For All Time. Always.

McDonald's x Loki + Sylvie Reunion.

Exclusive content. pic.twitter.com/iGN2N3KgsN — guillaumehuin (@HuinGuillaume) August 14, 2023

The “As Featured In Meal” is available in 100 countries across the globe, working up everyone’s appetite in time for the Loki season two premiere on Oct. 6.