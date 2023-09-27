Latest Marvel News: Chaos reigns as ‘The Marvels’ runtime runs amok and the MCU’s 2nd most decorated movie is deemed a failure

Sometimes the MCU makes no sense, and after a year which has delivered M.O.D.O.K.’s bare behind and Emilia Clarke with a diddy Drax arm, we’ve kind of learned to roll with the punches at this point. And yet today’s double-whammy is still hard to stomach. First, The Marvels‘ runtime madness has got even more confusing, thanks to a range of conflicting info, and then one of the best Marvel movies ever, in an objective sense, is apparently seen as no good by the fandom at large. Who knew?

Image via Marvel Studios

You may have heard that The Marvels is rumored to be the shortest MCU flick of them all, at just 1 hour, 38 minutes. Well, that may still be the case, but a bunch of cinema site listings beg to differ. Unfortunately, they don’t agree on a consensus as every site out there has the film listed under a different runtime, which hilariously run the gamut from a whopping 140 minutes — which would make it a full 42 minutes longer than previously advertised — to a mere 0 minutes long. If Marvel managed to waste a budget of nearly $300 million on less than 60 seconds of footage I would actually be impressed.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever apparently being remembered as a flop says it all

Image via Marvel Studios

The facts: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned an incredible $860 million at the worldwide box office, it has a certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes score, AND it earned five Oscar nominations, even winning one — only 2018’s Black Panther is more highly decorated. But, despite all that, the MCU fandom’s widespread consensus on the sequel seems to be that it’s a mess of a movie with enough plot holes to sink it to the depths of Talokan. If even such an acclaimed entry in the franchise can’t be praised then maybe this is why the Multiverse Saga seems to disappoint folks just about every time: because Marvel fans have just grown too darn critical.

Missing Moon Knight? Then here’s (the whisper of a rumor of) some good news for you

Image via Marvel Studios

There’s been nary a peep from Steven Grant and his many alts since Moon Knight ended in summer 2022, but there’s bound to be more of Oscar Isaac in the MCU at some point, right? Well, let’s hope we’ll see him before then, but the latest word on the street has it that Moon Knight is all set for a role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, alongside Wakanda Forver‘s Okoye and Doctor Strange 2‘s America Chavez. I have to stress that this is just a dingy floating far away from the shores of absolute fact but, with any luck, it’s onto something. Having Steven with a V stinging Kang like a bee truly would be a sight to behold.

Brie Larson’s going to dance her way around any backlash that comes for The Marvels this November, so make sure to waltz yourself back here before long to catch the latest MCU developments.