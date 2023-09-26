‘The Marvels’ runtime randomness intensifies as theater listings claim it could be a full 42 minutes longer than we thought

Give it to us straight already, Marvel — just how long is The Marvels? MCU fans have been worried ever since rumored intel indicated Brie Larson’s superhero sequel was liable to become the shortest Marvel Studios movie ever, at a mere 1 hour, 38 minutes, a runtime short enough to make even a Pixar movie look overlong. While we wait for official confirmation on the film’s length, though, further conflicting information leaves even more confused than ever.

You see, various theater chains in the U.K. have already listed The Marvels‘ runtime on their websites, and they don’t add up. For starters, as perplexed people on X have begun to pick up on, Cineworld lists The Marvels as running for around 2 hours, aka 120 minutes. Which I’m sure most Marvel fans would agree is more like it, as the majority of Marvel movies come in around that mark. On the other hand, Odeon‘s listed runtime is even more eye-opening as it has the film down for a total of 2 hours, 20 minutes. If that is the case then that’s almost three quarters of an hour longer than the rumored runtime.

Obviously, the confusion here could be easily cleared up if both sites have simply inserted a placeholder runtime, perhaps simple educated guesses based on the length of previous Marvel films, until the official info is released. This is likely what’s happening over on the Cinemark site, anyway, which hilariously lists The Marvels as running for a grand total of just 0 minutes. Now that really would make it the shortest MCU movie ever made. Presumably it would just fade to black following the Marvel Studios intro.

The Marvels premiere is etching ever closer so before long the truth will come out. Until then, at least we know that Brie Larson’s MCU comeback could be anywhere between… 0-140 minutes long. Real helpful, guys.