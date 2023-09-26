Brie Larson’s surprise new skill means she’s destined to keep dancing around Captain Marvel hate

Brie Larson has already proven herself to be an expert in pirouetting her way around all the pathetic hate faced by her MCU alter ego Captain Marvel to carry on living her best life, but now she’s made it official. The Oscar-winning actress has delighted her fervent followers by revealing that she’s been taking dance lessons for the past seven months, and now she’s ready to share her latest achievement with the world.

Larson took to Instagram to share a selection of selfies and behind-the-scenes snaps from her dance studio that capture her learning the ropes. “Over the holidays last year, my inner voice was telling me to dance,” the 33-year-old star explained in the lengthy caption to her post. “I don’t have a dance background, so these thoughts were strange to me. But it felt like something inside of me wanted to come out.”

Larson went on to explain how hard she worked to master dance, including waking up at 5am to start at the studio by 7:30, as well as opening up about how her friends were confused by her new hobby: “People didn’t understand what I was doing, or why it mattered to me so much. Why turn your life around to dance? Because I couldn’t not.”

The Marvels leading lady revealed that she’s sharing this news now as this past Saturday, “to mark 7 months of commitment,” she finally performed in front of her friends and family. “It’s hard to explain what dance has become for me, but the goal was to share what I have through movement,” she articulated. “It was such a fulfilling experience, and just the beginning.”

Brie Larson is no stranger to embracing new challenges and physical transformations, just look at her impressive training regimen to play Carol Danvers. Plus, her newfound dance skills belatedly makes sense of her recent instance of defying the laws of gravity. You’ve gotta hand it to Brie, she’s always pushing herself to higher, further, faster.