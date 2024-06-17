Photo via Wiki Commons/Emmy2425
Chrisean Rock’s surprisingly normal life before Blueface, explained

We're in desperate need of a time machine to take Chrisean back to before she met Blueface.
Melissa Brown
Melissa Brown
Published: Jun 17, 2024 09:46 am

Chrisean Rock hasn’t been synonymous with peace and tranquility lately. The 22-year-old’s chaotic, on-and-off relationship with rapper Blueface has dominated headlines, often painting her in a less-than-flattering light.

This is basically an extreme example of the boyfriend air effect, because my god did things go wrong quickly. Most recently, speculation about her newborn baby’s possible developmental disabilities have been making the rounds. However, way before her romantic turmoil went viral, Chrisean had dreams of a different kind of stardom.

Born Chrisean Malone in Baltimore, Maryland in 2000, Rock’s early life was marred by instability and hardship. Raised by a drug-addicted mother alongside 11 siblings, with her father incarcerated for much of her childhood, Chrisean experienced abuse, homelessness, and a neverending cycle of upheaval from a very young age.

Did dating Blueface ruin Chrisean’s life?

In the midst of her less than ideal upbringing, athletics became Chrisean’s saving grace, with her track and field performance earning her a scholarship to Santa Monica College in California in 2018. Coaches and friends commented on her Olympic-caliber abilities and predicted a promising future for the determined young athlete.

Unfortunately, fate had something entirely different planned for Chrisean. In 2020, as the pandemic disrupted the world, she made a pivotal decision and ended up joining Blueface’s infamous Blue Girls Club reality show and rebranded herself as “Chrisean Rock.” This marked her first foray into the world of social media stardom and rap celebrity.

What followed was an unexpectedly quick descent into online infamy driven by her problematic, seemingly addictive, entanglement with Blueface. Public brawls, arrests, and a now-infamous Mercedes theft created a media storm of controversy that Chrisean continues to find forever herself linked to.

And while a life of athletic glory may have eluded her, Chrisean has certainly achieved a different kind of celebrity, fueled by unrelenting and attention-grabbing chaos. As her story continues to unfold, we can’t help but wonder what life might have been sacrificed in her unorthodox journey to the spotlight. And we can only hope to god that she doesn’t get any more face tattoos of Blueface.

