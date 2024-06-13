What is Chrisean Rock’s baby’s condition?

Social media star Chrisean Rock and rapper Blueface have been in the headlines lately over concerns about the health of their newborn son. It all started when fans who were tuning into the Rock’s livestreams noticed certain “peculiarities” about the newborn like excessive blinking and a general placid and unengaged demeanour. Videos have also emerged showing the infant crying in an unusual, high-pitched manner, leading to speculation online that he may have a rare genetic condition called Cri du Chat syndrome.

For anyone who’s unfamiliar, Cri du Chat or “cat cry” syndrome is characterized by a distinctive cat-like cry in infants. It’s caused by a chromosomal abnormality and can lead to developmental delays, intellectual disabilities, and other medical issues like small head size and facial deformities.

Does Chrisean Rock’s baby have a disability?

However, Chrisean has been outspoken in dismissing these rumors about her baby having Cri du Chat or any other disabilities. In an Instagram Live, she fiercely denied claims that her son is blind or “mentally challenged,” stating unequivocally “He’s straight. He’s a billion-dollar baby, so stay tuned. No, he’s not blind. No he’s not ***** retarded.”

The new mom doubled down in another video, proclaiming “My baby’s blessed from his head to his toes. Y’all forgot when he got dedicated on the seventh day?” When confronted about speculation of fetal alcohol syndrome, she insisted,

“My baby is healthy. They would have told me if he had symptoms.” Chrisean Rock

Honestly, Rock’s reaction is expected. Being a new mother is already stressful enough without the town crier (i.e. the internet) boldly announcing that your child could have special needs. However… it doesn’t help that the rumors are backed by the fact that Chrisean was spotted on several occasions partaking in various adult substances.

Photo from Instagram/@chrisean

Chrisean denounced the rumors that her drinking or smoking during pregnancy caused any condition, dismissing critics’ concerns about her son’s appearance and behavior. “All the glory to God, bro,” she said, rebuking detractors. “I rebuke everything y’all say about my child.” On the other hand, Blueface and his mom Karlissa Saffold have fueled the controversy. Blueface posted (and later deleted) a photo showing his son’s swollen genitals, claiming the infant has a hernia that Chrisean keeps delaying surgery for.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram rant, Saffold accused Chrisean of causing the child’s alleged “permanent disability” through her substance use while pregnant. “That’s her responsibility,” Saffold said. “She did that to him.” Amid the back-and-forth, the key facts remain unclear — whether the newborn truly has any medical condition, the nature of it, and what may have caused it. What is certain is that Chrisean and Blueface’s infant has prompted passionate concern and finger-pointing.

If you’ve logged onto the internet at any point during the past three years, you’ll know that the drama between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has been almost constant. That being said, hopefully, the new parents can put their child’s well-being first and seek professional medical evaluation and care, whatever the situation is.

