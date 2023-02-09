Brie Larson battles muscular competition as MCU fans pit Marvel’s strongest actresses against each other

It’s no secret that for many actors and actresses, one of the prerequisites for becoming a Marvel superhero is hitting the gym hard. Some of the transformations we have seen from actors after they have been offered a role have been unbelievable, and it’s not surprising given the grueling exercise regimen they have to stick to get in superhero shape. Often when we talk about this aspect of the role the conversation turns to the men, but now fans are wondering who is the strongest Marvel actress.

That’s right — it isn’t just the men that go to extreme lengths to make some gains, the actresses will also establish very strict workout regimes for themselves. Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Zoe Saldaña, Karen Gillan, and Danai Gurira amongst many others have all pushed themselves to get into shape for their respective roles.

Though, of course, it is possible for women to get absolutely jacked, for the most part, our body composition does differ from men, so it’s not much of a surprise that all the women aren’t quite Chris Hemsworth’s level of buff. But sheer size doesn’t always equate to strength as the slender Larson proved when she pushed a jeep uphill as part of her training!

Fans on Reddit are now wondering who is the most ripped MCU actress and there are quite a few contenders.

Given that Larson posts a lot of her workout videos online showcasing her strength and the fact she plays the most physically strong character in the MCU many people find her an easy first pick.

It does help that we can see her incredible feats of strength on her Instagram.

But let’s not rule out Gamora actress Saldaña, who pulls off a lot of her own stunts for Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Who can forget the transformation Natalie Portman went through to get herself looking worthy to carry Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir.

And of course, how could we not include Wakanda’s all-female and highly skilled army, the Dora Milaje?

Or Queen Ramonda herself, for that matter. Many viewers noticed just how strong Angela Bassett looked in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Many couldn’t help but focus on just how regal and powerful she looked. Why she couldn’t have been the Black Panther is beyond us, because she looks the part without the need of the suit.

Honorable mentions included Scarlett Johansson, Tess Thompson, Florence Pugh, Evangeline Lilly, and even Gwyneth Paltrow who, if you recall, was extremely powerful looking in Iron Man 3. They may not be as physically imposing as some of the menm but do not underestimate them whatsoever — these women are machines.