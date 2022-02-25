Brie Larson shares another intense ‘The Marvels’ workout video

The Marvels is a year away from release and could be the biggest MCU movie since Endgame. The sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel will reunite us with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, but also bring in Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau (introduced in WandaVision) and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel (who we’ll soon meet in Ms. Marvel this summer).

But staying in Kree warrior shape is no easy ride, and Larson has periodically shared videos of her punishing workout routines. The latest landed today, showing her putting her legs and core through hell as she repped three times her body weight. Check it out:

Given that The Marvels officially wrapped in November last year, it’s worth wondering why Larson needs to continue working out quite so hard (especially as Captain Marvel’s body is generally entirely CGI). However, there will almost certainly be The Marvels reshoots sometime this year, and judging by the Shang-Chi credits scene, Marvel Studios wants her character to appear in other MCU movies going forward.

Exactly what those will be will remain a mystery for now, though her space-faring adventures may see her turn up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Danvers may also make some kind of appearance in Secret Invasion, as she has strong links to Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and the Skrulls.

Larson is currently not publically signed for any roles after The Marvels, but there’s long been speculation she may jump franchises to Star Wars. That’s still in the realm of rumors, though — it’s possible she just simply really likes working out.

The Marvels lands in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.