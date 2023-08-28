Latest Marvel News: ‘Deadpool 3’ has the power to plug the most lucrative leak in superhero history as ‘Thunderbolts’ continues cutting MCU ties

Director Jake Schreier won’t let us forget that his Marvel movie isn’t like other Marvel movies, as he’s been promising us over and over that Thunderbolts will be “different,” offer a “new take” and “perspective” on the whole superhero movie concept and generally just won’t be what we’re “expecting.” So perhaps it shouldn’t surprise us that the film apparently will have fewer ties to the wider MCU than we thought as well. Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 could blow a decade-long conundrum wide open and Ms. Marvel joins the X-Men, just not how you think.

Alleged one-of-a-kind experience Thunderbolts increases its isolation thanks to Captain America 4 rumors

Photo via Marvel Studios

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been slowly marking herself out as the inheritor of Samuel L. Jackson’s crown as Contessa Val has become almost as familiar a face in the MCU in recent years as Nick Fury once was in the days of Phase One. And yet, according to the latest intel, she won’t show up in Captain America: Brave New World, which is something of a surprise given the close connection we were anticipating that film to have to Thunderbolts. This supposedly was once the case, until a rewrite dropped all those ties. Well, at least this only backs up Schreier’s claims that Thunderbolts will be very much its own beast.

Iman Vellani embraces Kamala Khan’s mutant status to become a literal X-Men member

Photo via Marvel Studios

And speaking of Beast, let’s hop over into the X-Men side of the multiverse (how was that for a totally uncontrived segue?). First of all, we all know by now that Kamala Khan has been rechristened as a mutant in the MCU, a game-changing origins alteration that’s even causing Ms. Marvel’s backstory to change in the comics as well, following the character’s controversial death and rebirth. Well, Kamala incarnate Iman Vellani seems to be embracing her alter ego’s newfound ties to mutantkind as she’s become a fully-fledged X-Men member herself. Well, kinda, thanks to some kickass cosplay Kamala would be proud of.

Deadpool 3 psychics predict the ultimate meta moment that would solve the franchise’s greatest mystery

Image via Hugh Jackman/Instagram

Last but not least, some curious set pics from filming on Deadpool 3 (back before the strikes shut it down) teased the mind-bending sight of DP and Wolverine duking it out in front of the crumbling 20th Century Fox logo. Clearly, the upcoming threequel is going to go more meta than ever, then, so an epic prediction for this scene actually seems strangely believable, despite how wild it would be. The thinking goes that this sequence could finally see Ryan Reynolds admit who leaked that early Deadpool test footage online all those years ago, which was received so well, it convinced Fox to greenlight the film. Am I the only one who can see it playing out like The Empire Strikes Back? “Yes, Logan, I am the leaker.”

The Blip might’ve been far more horrifying than the MCU can ever depict, but there’s never a blip on the Marvel news front, so don’t go anywhere or else you’ll miss the latest revelations and escalations.